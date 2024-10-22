Global Golf for Cutter & Buck: The clothes maketh the person
Global Golf is a distributor of Cutter & Buck clothing, who believes in combining classic styles with innovative technology. Whether it is on the golf course or keeping the wind at bay in the fields, Cutter & Buck promises quality and comfort.
They deliver distinctively original products such as their CB DryTec and CB DryTex Luxe ranges which offer moisture management. Natural cocona technology provides evaporation cooling, odour resistance, UV protection and static resistance. Their outerwear collection provides both comfort and proven wind protection.
The range includes:
- Mens and ladies golf shirts
- Mens and ladies woven items
- Mens and ladies’ outerwear
- Mens bottoms
- Accessories
- Luggage
At Cutter & Buck they are committed to sustainable products, sustainable operations and sustainable production, with many of their materials being made of recycled polyester which contains recycled bottles.
Their clothes are made for golf, the office, work from home, travel, a hard day’s work, recharging and a night out.
Their polo shirts are manufactured with features like:
- Ultra-light weight
- Moisture wicking
- Provides four-way stretch
- Cooling effect
- UPF and UV sun protection
- Machine wash
Their outerwear is manufactured with features like:
- Matte finish polyester blended with spandex with a double knit for durability
- UPF 50+ protection
- Moisture wicking
- Reflective tape trim on the zipper bottom
- Machine wash
- Wind resistance
- Stretch
- Lightweight warmth
- Waterproof
Their trousers are manufactured with features like:
- CB DryTec UPF 50+ fabric
- Curved waistband for comfort fit
- Mesh pocket bags
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle free
So why not look after yourself and the environment by investing in Cutter & Buck clothing apparel which will not only last but feel comfortable and is stylish.
Visit Global Golf on their website at www.globalgolf.co.za to see this clothing range for yourself.
