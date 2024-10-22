Global Golf for Cutter & Buck: The clothes maketh the person

Global Golf is a distributor of Cutter & Buck clothing, who believes in combining classic styles with innovative technology. Whether it is on the golf course or keeping the wind at bay in the fields, Cutter & Buck promises quality and comfort.

They deliver distinctively original products such as their CB DryTec and CB DryTex Luxe ranges which offer moisture management. Natural cocona technology provides evaporation cooling, odour resistance, UV protection and static resistance. Their outerwear collection provides both comfort and proven wind protection.

The range includes:

Mens and ladies golf shirts

Mens and ladies woven items

Mens and ladies’ outerwear

Mens bottoms

Accessories

Luggage

At Cutter & Buck they are committed to sustainable products, sustainable operations and sustainable production, with many of their materials being made of recycled polyester which contains recycled bottles.

Their clothes are made for golf, the office, work from home, travel, a hard day’s work, recharging and a night out.

Their polo shirts are manufactured with features like:

Ultra-light weight

Moisture wicking

Provides four-way stretch

Cooling effect

UPF and UV sun protection

Machine wash

Their outerwear is manufactured with features like:

Matte finish polyester blended with spandex with a double knit for durability

UPF 50+ protection

Moisture wicking

Reflective tape trim on the zipper bottom

Machine wash

Wind resistance

Stretch

Lightweight warmth

Waterproof

Their trousers are manufactured with features like:

CB DryTec UPF 50+ fabric

Curved waistband for comfort fit

Mesh pocket bags

Moisture wicking

Wrinkle free

So why not look after yourself and the environment by investing in Cutter & Buck clothing apparel which will not only last but feel comfortable and is stylish.

Visit Global Golf on their website at www.globalgolf.co.za to see this clothing range for yourself.