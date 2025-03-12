Genuine CNH parts secure tractor for Northwest mega farmer

872 words

The long wait is over! The winner of the CNH “Win a tractor competition” to promote genuine CNH parts, Pierre Vercueil, received his brand-new New Holland TT3.45 tractor. For Pierre, the win came as a massive surprise, especially because he did not enter himself.

The competition was simple: For every R10 000 worth of genuine CNH parts you buy, you get an entry into the competition and a 12-month landbou.com subscription. Every month a winner was drawn and, in the end, the top three out of more than 1 000 entries competed for the grand prize. While Pierre walked away with the TT3.45 tractor, the runners-up each received a R5 000 merchandise voucher form New Holland.

David Visser, Head of National Parts South Africa, announced the winners on the New Holland Facebook page in January 2025, and the handover was held at NWK Lichtenburg in February. Pierre bought his genuine New

Holland parts from NWK Lichtenburg. Pieter Kleingeld, Group CEO of the NWK group, said they looked at their customers who qualified for the competition and entered them, and this is how Pierre was entered without even

knowing. The winner was announced in a unique and exciting manner when David Visser, Head of National Parts, scanned three scale model tractors, each featuring a QR code. These miniature tractors represented the competition’s finalists, who had been selected at the end of each month from October to December.

During the final draw, each model was scanned before being placed into a box. The lucky winner, Pierre Vercuiel, had his scale model randomly drawn, securing his victory in the competition. Adding to the excitement, Pierre received his winning scale model with the QR code still attached—a lasting reminder of his luck and success. A staunch supporter of New Holland, Pierre farms with cash crops, pigs, cattle and a small number of game. He and his family have been supporters of NWK since its inception, and Pierre started farming after graduating in 1973. He still remembers the family’s first Fiat tractor, which later became New Holland.

“I was sitting in my office at home and thought that I had won this cute replica that I could give to my grandson. But the actual prize came as a big surprise. I do not enter competitions, and this is the first time I have won something. I should have played lotto that week,” Pierre says jokingly, adding that he will be using the TT3.45 to make hay.

He believes in New Holland’s quality and after sales service, and says if you do not use genuine parts on your equipment and something goes wrong, it is not the manufacturers’ fault. While genuine parts might seem like the more expensive route, he stresses that using lower-quality alternatives can lead to greater costs in the long run due to increased downtime and potential damage. Investing in parts specifically designed for your equipment ensures reliability and efficiency on your farm. Morné Pretorius, Head of Part Sales for CNH, explains how this competition formed part of their marketing strategy to encourage customers to buy genuine CNH parts for their tractors.

“We came up with an initiative to add on to our yearly marketing and promote the sales of genuine CNH parts. We wanted something unique,” Morné says. Morné says the real McCoy is designed for South African tractors working in south African conditions. “The TT3.45 is an allrounder and can do anything on the farm, I think Pierre is a true ambassador of the CNH product and a worthy winner,” Morné adds.

At the handover David thanked their loyal CNH customers for participating in the competition and said: “It’s not just about the prize, the goal was to create awareness about the importance of genuine spare parts and services, getting their machines and equipment ready for the season ahead and maximising the reliability, productivity and uptime of their New Holland equipment with genuine parts.”

Francesca Martini, Parts and Sales Marketing and Communications Manager for the AMETUCA Region, said: “I am happy to see that our customers are taking care of their machines and keeping them running smoothly by being prepared for the season ahead. Service first for a smooth season.”

Fabien Roth, CNH Parts & Service Regional Marketing Manager for the MEA, Turkey, Ukraine & Moldova, Caucasus & Central Asia regions, thanked the CNH team for their hard work in making a success of the competition. “At Parts and Service, we want to give our customers the best, because that is what they deserve,” Fabiàn added.

Pieter says Pierre is like part of the furniture for NWK. “He is a big part of our business and farming community, as well as a respected mega farmer in our area. It is a great honour for us that he could win this competition,” Pieter added. He said any product is only as good as its after sales service and it is important for NWK that customers maintain their machines, not only for the longevity, but also for the resell value.

You can find your genuine New Holland parts at any New Holland approved dealership country-wide. If, by chance the part isn’t on the shelf, they can have it in your doorstep on no time!