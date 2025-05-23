Gallagher expands presence in Africa and Middle East with full acquisition of Gallagher Power Fence South Africa

452 words

Gallagher, a global leader in animal and land management solutions, has announced the full acquisition of Gallagher Power Fence South Africa (GPFSA), marking a major step forward in its commitment to customers across Africa and the Middle East.

Led by Gallagher Security and effective May 10, 2025, Gallagher becomes the 100% owner of GPFSA following the purchase of remaining shares from joint venture partner Iso Lika Nkulunkulu Pty Ltd. This move consolidates Gallagher’s operations and enhances its ability to deliver more tailored, effective solutions to farmers, game parks, fencing contractors, and rural communities throughout the region.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome our South African team fully back into the Gallagher fold once again,” said Hamish Wiig, General Manager for Gallagher Animal Management Latin America, Middle East, Asia, and Africa. “Leveraging their strong local knowledge and wildlife fencing expertise, we’re confident this next chapter will be one of growth, innovation, and shared success—right across Africa and the Middle East.”

This latest acquisition is a continuation of Gallagher’s strategic expansion, as highlighted by their April announcement regarding the acquisition of Gallagher Europe, indicating robust global geographical growth.

Strengthening local impact with global expertise

This strategic move brings full alignment between Gallagher’s global capabilities and its local operations in South Africa, unlocking new growth opportunities in critical areas such as exclusion fencing, wildlife management, and high-performance livestock control.

Gallagher is now positioned to:

Expand its geographic reach across the continent with streamlined distribution and direct access to its full product range.

, with a continued focus on service and support led by long-time regional leader Mark Smit .

, with a continued focus on service and support led by long-time regional leader . Drive innovation in specialist fencing applications that support conservation, food security, and land management.

“Gallagher has always stood for innovation and partnership,” said Lisbeth Jacobs, Chief Executive– Animal Management. “By strengthening our direct presence in South Africa, we’re making it easier for our customers to access the best technology, backed by local expertise and world-class support. This investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region.”

A Seamless Transition

The change in ownership brings no disruption to day-to-day operations. Customers will continue to work with the same trusted team in South Africa, now with the added benefit of full access to Gallagher’s global resources, R&D, and product innovation pipeline.

Gallagher's strengthened position in Africa and the Middle East follows the company's recent acquisition of its European operations, reflecting a broader strategy of geographic expansion and closer customer alignment.

“This is about creating value where it matters most—on the ground, with the people who use our solutions every day,” said Jacobs. “We’re proud to partner with the farmers, communities, and conservation leaders driving sustainable progress across the region.”