From farm to table: Kentmaster’s leading equipment for beef, pork, and sheep processing
Efficient machinery is the backbone of any successful meat processing operation. Since 1999, Kentmaster South Africa has provided top-quality industrial culling equipment, delivering innovative solutions for a wide variety of clients, from upscale restaurants and butchers to large-scale abattoirs and slaughterhouses.
Kentmaster’s product lineup is designed to meet the unique demands of beef, pork, and sheep processing, ensuring smooth operations at every stage of the production line. Here’s an overview of the essential equipment they offer:
Beef processing equipment
For beef processors, the journey from farm to table requires specialised tools to handle the weight and size of cattle. Kentmaster offers a comprehensive range of beef-specific equipment:
- Stunners: Ensuring humane and efficient stunning for optimal safety and compliance
- Beef hock and horn cutters: Streamlining the removal of hocks and horns for precise processing
- Hydraulic beef hock cutter HC-III: A powerful hydraulic solution designed for rapid hock removal
- Pneumatic air dehider TURBO-III & dehiders: Efficient, high-speed skinning with air-powered precision, minimising hide damage
- Hydraulic beef head dropper HC-V: Facilitates safe and clean separation of the beef head from the carcass
- Beef brisket saws: Designed for clean, accurate cuts along the brisket, reducing operator fatigue
- Carcass cleaning system vac-san: Ensuring that carcasses are properly cleaned and sanitised for enhanced hygiene
- Beef splitting saws: For precise carcass splitting, ensuring uniform halves and reducing waste
- Pneumatic circular breaking saw SL1100: A powerful pneumatic saw for breaking beef carcasses into smaller portions
- Circular breaking saws & breaking saws: Engineered for swift and smooth breaking of carcasses into market-ready sections
- Hydraulic beef head table – chisel and jawbone BHT-I: A specialised table for beef head processing, allowing for safe, ergonomic work with chisel and jawbone tools
- Offal processor, tripe washer, and refiner TG 32: Ensures high-quality processing of tripe and offal, maximising product value and minimising waste
Pork and sheep processing equipment
Kentmaster also caters to the pork and sheep industries, with a range of versatile, high-efficiency tools designed to handle smaller, yet equally demanding, carcasses.
- Stunners and stunning pens: These ensure humane handling and stunning of pigs and sheep, compliant with the highest safety standards
- Hydraulic and pneumatic saws: Perfect for splitting, cutting, and breaking pork and sheep carcasses, with designs that prioritise accuracy and operator comfort
- Dehiders and skinners: Air and hydraulic-powered tools streamline skinning and dehiding for sheep and pigs, preserving hide quality
- Tripe processors and offal cleaners: Custom solutions for hygienic offal and tripe handling, maximising both yield and product cleanliness
As the meat industry evolves, Kentmaster continues to develop cutting-edge solutions for food processors worldwide. Their equipment is designed not only for durability and precision, but also to meet stringent hygiene and safety standards. Whether you are a small butcher shop or a large slaughterhouse, Kentmaster’s range of equipment ensures that your processing line runs smoothly, from initial stunning to final product cleaning and breaking.
For more information, visit their website at https://kentmaster.co.za/.
