Four Lakes offers the best nutritional solutions for your cattle: TraceTop Bolus and CalciVita Recharge

Four Lakes understands the vital role that proper nutrition plays in the health and productivity of your cattle. Two of their top products, TraceTop Bolus and CalciVita Recharge, have been specially formulated to address common deficiencies in cattle and enhance their overall wellbeing, ensuring farmers achieve optimal herd performance with minimal stress.

TraceTop Bolus

TraceTop Bolus offers long-term vitamin and mineral support by being designed as a slow-release supplement that provides a consistent supply of essential trace minerals and vitamins to adult cattle over 250 kg. With a slow-release mechanism lasting roughly six months, this bolus provides the necessary nutrients to prevent both clinical and subclinical deficiencies, which are often responsible for reduced pregnancy rates, rough coats, hoof issues, low libido, and poor calf performance.

Subclinical deficiencies, though subtle, have a significant impact on cattle health and productivity, showcasing as general underperformance rather than obvious symptoms. By using Four Lakes’ TraceTop supplement, farmers can expect healthier cows, better growth rates, and fewer health problems. The bolus aids in developing higher disease resistance and contributes to consistent weight gain. By addressing deficiencies, TraceTop improves overall herd health, leading to stressless farming practices and a very happy farmer.

Key benefits of TraceTop:

Continuous supply of essential trace minerals and vitamins over a period of six months

Prevents and corrects nutritional deficiencies

Improves growth, fertility, and coat condition

Enhances hoof health and reduces the occurrence of retained placentas

Promotes better calf performance and overall herd productivity

CalciVita Recharge

CalciVita Recharge is another vital product in the Four Lakes range, designed to relieve the symptoms of milk fever and improve the appetite of fresh cows after calving by using minerals like manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), cobalt (Co), and selenium (Se). It also helps reduce the risk of retained placentas, a common issue post-calving. By maintaining optimal blood calcium levels, this product supports maximum milk production during this important period.

What sets CalciVita Recharge apart is its multi-phase calcium release system. It contains calcium chloride for a rapid calcium boost, propionate for medium-term release, and carbonate for long-term calcium absorption. This carefully balanced formula ensures cows receive sustained calcium support, helping them recover quickly from calving and return to peak functioning and production.

Key benefits of CalciVita Recharge:

Fast relief from milk fever and improved appetite post-calving

Reduces retained placentas

Supports sustained blood calcium levels for optimal milk production

Multi-phase calcium release for short-, medium-, and long-term support

Enriched with trace minerals Mn, Zn, Co, and Se for added nutritional benefits

Both TraceTop Bolus and CalciVita Recharge offer practical and effective nutritional solutions for cattle farmers looking to boost their herd’s health and performance. Whether addressing mineral deficiencies or providing crucial post-calving support, Four Lakes’ products are designed to make farming more efficient and less stressful.

For more information, visit their website at https://fourlakes.co.za/.