Do not let your taps run dry, give World of Sun and Wind Power a try

It seems like it will be a dry few months as Rand Water has implemented level one water restrictions to all municipalities. Dwindling water supplies coupled with the six-month maintenance work being done on the Lesotho Highlands Water Project means that consumers will be counting every precious drop until March 2025.

These restrictions include not watering gardens between 6:00 and 20:00, showering instead of bathing, not washing paving with clean water and no car washes on weekdays.

A moratorium has also been placed on irrigating public facilities in Gauteng until March 2025.

But consumers do not have to start hoarding water and fill their bathtubs because World of Sun and Wind Power has a long-term solution that will save you money and water in the long run.

Whether it is for your home, or your farm World of Sun and Wind Powers’ solar borehole pump system will ensure that there is water every time you open your tap.

These deep well pumps run only on solar power and will save you money as you harness the power of the sun. These are the perfect pumps for agriculture or domestic use, if you are looking for a sustainable and efficient way to access groundwater.

The DC pump options are:

DC pump 3SBL 2 100 liter per hour which pumps from depths of 120 m and has a power consumption of 750 watts

DC pump 3SBY 3 200 liter per hour which pumps from depths of 106 m and has a power consumption of 1 000 watts

DC pump 4SBY 7 000 liter per hour which pumps from depths of 110 m and has a power consumption of 1 500 watts

DC pump 3SBL 1 300 liter per hour which pumps from depths of 50 m and has a power consumption of 140 watts

If complete solar power is not for you, you can always go for World of Sun and Wind Power’s DC/AC solar pumps. These are versatile water pumps that can operate on both direct current (DC) like solar panels or alternating current (AC) like an electricity grid, inverter or generator. This dual functionality makes them highly flexible and suitable for various applications including irrigation, livestock watering and household water supply.

In this range they have the:

4SPB 9 200 liter per hour which pumps from depths of 155 m and has a power consumption of 2400 watts

4SPB 16 000 liter per hour which pumps from depths of 100 m and has a power consumption of 2400 watts

4SPB 6 800 liter per hour which pumps from depths of 200 m and has a power consumption of 2400 watts

Lastly, World of Sun and Wind power has the DC/AC solar pump with VSD controller which has all the features of a normal DC/AC solar pump with the added benefit of managing your solar panels and pump with a controller.

In this range they have the:

380 V, 4,0 kW, 4SA6/30 DC pump, which pumps 1 980 liter per hour from a depth of 156 m

380 V, 3 kW, 4SA6/22 DC pump, which pumps 1 980 liter per hour from a depth of 100 m

380 V, 2,2 kW, 4SA6/18 DC pump, which pumps 1 980 liter per hour from a depth of 100 m

380 V, 2,2 kW, 4SA3/24 DC pump, which pumps 1 980 liter per hour from a depth of 167 m

380 V, 1,5 kW, 4SA3/18 DC pump, which pumps 1 980 liter per hour from a depth of 125 m

380 V, 1,1 kW, 4SA3/14 DC pump, which pumps 1 980 liter per hour from a depth of 97 m

Combine any of the solutions with the various JoJo tank options that World of Sun and Wind Power also have, and you know you are set for whatever water crises may arise.

They have the 2 000 liter, 2 400 liter and 4 750 liter JoJo tanks in their range.

Visit their website at https://worldofsunandwindpower.com/ to view the range of Solar and Wind energy products they have available or to get in touch with one of their sales agents.