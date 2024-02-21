Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection – Keep Growing

Our Crop Protection Solutions are at the Heart of Agriculture

Crop protection products from Corteva Agriscience™ give you the power to fight insects, diseases weeds. Find the right crop protection technology to maximize your acres.

We aspire to work alongside you, our farmers, as you strive to produce the food society demands, in the safe and responsible manner in which our society demands it.

Different crops have different demands. Whatever you cultivate, we support your success with the seed, crop protection and digital farming technology to meet the changing needs of your crop and your operation. As a company focused on sustainable crop protection solutions, we share this responsibility. Our core focus lies in:

Improving the manner in which crops are grown.

Increasing the health and safety of the food that we consume.

Reducing the environmental impact of food production processes.

We also understand the challenges our farmers face when aiming to achieve these goals in a profitable, successful, and sustainable manner. With the climate changing, pests multiplying and resistance increasing, it is understandable that many of our farmers need to change and adapt. By choosing to incorporate crop protection solutions that strive to best serve the industry, the environment, and the people of our world as a whole – this adaption can be made easier.

With that being said, when it comes to the control of weeds on winter grains, we at Corteva Agriscience have created the Arylex® Portfolio. This product offering which features Arylex® Active is designed to maximize your wheat yields.

An Innovative growth regulator herbicide which attacks weeds from within, stopping plant growth & resulting in cell death. This enables you to experience unrivaled freedom to rotate crops, low usage rates resulting in low environmental load and effective post-emergence control.

The Arylex® Portfolio includes:

Pixxaro® 266 EC ( No. L11191) is an emulsion concentrate herbicide for pre-plant burndown of broadleaf weeds on fallow lands and selective early post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds in wheat and barley.

QuelexTM 200 WG ( No. L10759) is a water dispersible granule herbicide for early post-emergence broadleaf weed control in wheat in the Western Cape and the summer rainfall region.

Tarzec® 320 WG ( No. L10760) – is a water dispersible granule herbicide for selective, early post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in wheat in the Western Cape and irrigated areas in the summer rainfall region.

At Corteva Agriscience, our future focused approach to crop protection places us at the very heart of agriculture – from soil to table we strive to assist our farmers in producing only the best. We equip you with the right products, for the right crops , at the right time – to achieve the best possible outcomes. We are continuously evolving our crop protection portfolio by adding more natural, safe, and sustainable solutions to our product offering.

Additionally, our research, innovation and investment is targeted toward the most important new actives and mixtures—with an unrivalled pipeline of new launches on the horizon. Our farmers are afforded a wide range of options to address an extensive array of pests and crops with multiple modes of action, and sustainable innovation criteria.

Drawing on our expertise and experience, we have the capacity and knowledge required to advise our farmers as to which crop protection products and seed varieties work best alongside each other, whilst providing digital tools to determine how and where to apply crop protection solutions in the field.

When you partner with Corteva as your crop protection technology partner, you will have effective products that the market demands today, and the sustainable solutions that will optimize profitability for tomorrow at your fingertips. With our support, you will be empowered to produce healthier and higher quality crops, better defended against disease and pests, protected in ways that are more environmentally friendly today, while anticipating society’s needs tomorrow. Our innovations are focused on the future of agriculture, to make a difference for farmers today and in the years to come. Together, we will grow progress for agriculture and society, enriching the lives of those who produce and those who consume.

