Corteva Crop Protection puts our citrus farmers first

South Africa is one of the world’s leading citrus producers, exporting high-quality fruit to international markets while supplying local consumers with fresh and nutritious produce.

However, without crop protection, the citrus industry would face devastating consequences, affecting fruit quality, food safety, and economic sustainability.

What would citrus farming look like without crop protection?

Without crop protection, citrus orchards would be vulnerable to an overwhelming number of pests and diseases that could destroy entire harvests. Common threats like thrips, mealybugs and fruit flies would spread unchecked, drastically reducing yields and making fruit unfit for sale. Farmers would struggle to maintain orchard productivity, leading to increased fruit shortages and higher prices for consumers.

Fruit flies: A major threat to citrus

One of the most significant threats to South African citrus farming is fruit flies, particularly the Mediterranean fruit fly (Ceratitis capitata) and the Natal fruit fly (Ceratitis rosa). These pests lay their eggs inside citrus fruit, and once the larvae hatch, they feed on the pulp, causing internal rot and making the fruit unsuitable for consumption or export.

Without effective crop protection measures, fruit fly populations would explode, leading to massive losses for citrus growers. The presence of fruit flies in exported citrus can also result in strict trade restrictions, jeopardising South Africa’s access to key international markets. To combat this threat, farmers rely on products and solutions from Corteva Crop Protection to assist them in their integrated pest management strategies, including monitoring, baiting, and targeted treatments, ensuring that fruit remains pest-free and meets global quality standards.

The impact on food quality and safety

In the absence of crop protection, citrus fruit would be highly susceptible to fungal infections, bacterial diseases,

and insect infestations. This would not only compromise the appearance, taste, and shelf life of citrus but could also lead to health risks if contaminated fruit enters the food supply chain.

Why crop protection is essential

Modern crop protection solutions — including integrated pest management, biological controls, and targeted crop protection products — help citrus farmers manage threats while maintaining sustainable farming practices.

These solutions ensure:

• Consistent high-quality produce: By preventing disease and pest damage, farmers can deliver citrus fruit that meets global food safety and quality standards.

• Economic sustainability: Protecting crops from devastation allows farmers to maintain profitable businesses, support rural communities, and contribute to South Africa’s agricultural economy.

• Food security: With effective crop protection, South African consumers and international markets can continue to rely on a steady supply of nutritious, high quality citrus.

Our citrus portfolio helps farmers to mitigate risk, and avoid crop damage and yield losses:

• Closer 240 SC (Isoclast Active) – Reg. No. L9694 – Controls both citrus thrips and mealybugs by providing excellent knockdown and residual activity.

• Delegate 250 WG (Jemvelva Active) – Reg. No. L8392 – Class leading control of thrips and false codling moth. Certified by the EPA as Green Chemistry.

• GF-120 NF (Qalcova Active) – Reg. No. L7331- Ready to use organic bait concentrate for targeted control of fruit flies, including Mediterranean fruit fly (Ceratitis capitata) and the Natal fruit fly (Ceratitis rosa) and others.

Corteva Crop Protection: Putting farmers and consumers first

It is essential for ensuring safe, high-quality citrus that meets consumer expectations and global trade requirements. Without it, South Africa’s citrus industry would face severe losses, food safety risks would rise, and economic stability in the agricultural sector would be jeopardised. By investing in responsible crop protection solutions, we safeguard the future of citrus farming and secure a sustainable food supply for generations to come.

At Corteva Crop Protection, we are committed to supporting both those who produce food and those who consume it. Our innovative crop protection solutions are designed to help farmers overcome challenges while ensuring that citrus yields remain high, and fruit quality meets global standards.

We prioritise sustainability by developing environmentally sound products that minimise impact on ecosystems while maximising efficiency. Through science-driven innovation and responsible agricultural practices, we empower farmers to grow more with less, securing a future where safe, nutritious food is available to all.

Corteva Crop Protection: Advancing agriculture, enriching lives. Putting farmers first.

To find out more about our Corteva Crop Protection innovations, key benefits and important label information, please visit our website – https://www.corteva.co.za, OR download the Corteva FarmFundi App via the App Store or Google Playstore.