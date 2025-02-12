Putting farmers first: Corteva Crop Protection’s commitment to problem-solving in South Africa

721 words

Rape flowers close-up against a blue sky with clouds in rays of sunlight on nature in spring, panoramic view. Growing blossoming rape, soft focus, copy space.

Farmers are at the heart of everything we do at Corteva Crop Protection South Africa. We understand that farming is not just a profession, it is a way of life, a legacy, and the backbone of our nation’s food security. As a trusted partner, we are committed to empowering farmers by delivering innovative solutions, expert support, and tools tailored to tackle the unique challenges they face daily.

Understanding farmers’ needs

The South African agricultural sector is as diverse as its people, spanning vast geographies, crops, and farming practices. At Corteva, we recognize that no two farms are alike. We begin by listening to farmers – understanding

their challenges, priorities, and aspirations. Whether it is managing pests, combating weeds, or adapting to unpredictable weather patterns, we strive to provide solutions that are practical, effective, and sustainable.

Our team of technical sales representatives work hand in hand with crop advisors and agents to assess specific problems and recommend tailored interventions. This direct engagement ensures that our solutions are not only scientifically robust but also relevant to the realities on the ground.

Innovative solutions for real challenges

Corteva Crop Protection is at the forefront of agricultural innovation, delivering products and technologies designed to optimize yields and protect crops. Our research and development efforts focus on creating tools that address the toughest challenges farmers face.

At Corteva Crop Protection we put famers first by identifying problems and providing solutions. We offer an

innovative and select range of high quality crop protection products to help you to produce healthy, high-yielding and profitable cereals.

Our cereals herbicide portfolio includes:

Aubaine® 518 SC: A suspension concentrate herbicide for the residual pre-plant, pre-emergence or early post-emergence control of Italian ryegrass and other selected weeds in wheat in the winter rainfall region. Pixxaro® 266 EC: An emulsion concentrate herbicide for pre-plant burndown of broadleaf weeds on fallow lands and selective early postemergence control of broadleaf weeds in wheat and barley. QuelexTM 200 WG: A water dispersible granule herbicide for early post-emergence broadleaf weed control in wheat in the Western Cape and the summer rainfall region. Tarzec® 320 WG: A water dispersible granule herbicide for selective, early post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in wheat in the Western Cape and irrigated areas in the summer rainfall region.

Empowering farmers through knowledge – Corteva Farm Fundi App

We believe that knowledge is as critical as tools in achieving success. That is why Corteva invests in farmer education and training programmes across South Africa. We equip farmers with the skills and insights they need to make informed decisions. With our innovative Corteva Farm Fundi App, we put our farmers first by offering information and solutions at the touch of a button.

The Corteva a FarmFundi App provides guidance, insights and research as well as crop protection product information and solutions – helping you to identify, prevent and control these problems efficiently and effectively. What is more is that the FarmFundi App also keeps famers up to date and informed of our latest events, news and product launches.

Improve your knowledge and stay informed with our:

• Product fact sheets – herbicides, fungicides, insecticides

• Informative articles on diseases, pests and weeds

• Our latest product launches and event news

• Our easy-to-use spray calendars

Collaboration for a thriving agricultural sector

At Corteva, we understand that collaboration is key to solving complex problems. We work closely with government agencies, research institutions, and agricultural organizations to develop holistic solutions that address systemic issues in South Africa’s farming sector. Our commitment extends beyond the farm gate. By supporting initiatives that promote rural development, youth empowerment, and gender inclusion in agriculture, we contribute to the long-term sustainability of South Africa’s agricultural landscape.

Farmers first, always

At Corteva Crop Protection South Africa, our mission is clear: to put farmers first by solving their problems and supporting their success. Together, we are building a resilient, thriving agricultural sector — one that feeds the nation and secures a sustainable future. With Corteva by their side, South African farmers can face tomorrow’s challenges with confidence and optimism.

Corteva Crop Protection: Advancing agriculture, enriching lives. Putting farmers first.

To find out more about our Corteva Crop Protection innovations, key benefits and important label information, please visit our website at https://www.corteva.co.za, OR download the Corteva FarmFundi App via the App Store or Google Playstore.