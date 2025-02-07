DuxAgri: 10 Year celebration – A Decade of Innovation and Sustainability in Agriculture

488 words

For the past ten years, DuxAgri has been at the forefront of revolutionizing sustainable agriculture.

Founded with a vision to provide natural bio-solutions for modern farming challenges, the company has grown into a leader in bio-stimulants, bio-controls, and biofertilizers. As the industry shifts toward environmentally responsible practices, DuxAgri has positioned itself as a trusted partner, helping farmers produce high-yielding crops while reducing chemical reliance.

From the beginning, DuxAgri focused on transferring knowledge to farmers about sustainable solutions that enhance productivity while preserving the environment. Its portfolio includes innovative technologies addressing key agricultural challenges, including soil health, soil compaction, chemical reduction, and plant vitality. With a focus on crops such as citrus, grapes, macadamia nuts, maize, soybeans, potatoes, and vegetables, DuxAgri has successfully introduced bio-based solutions that improve yields and safeguard future generations.

A cornerstone of DuxAgri’s success has been its ability to identify and integrate the best global bio-solution technologies while fostering long-term partnerships with suppliers. This approach has kept the company agile and ahead of industry trends. Over the years, its collaborations with leading innovators have expanded, ensuring that farmers in Southern Africa and beyond have access to the most effective and sustainable solutions. By prioritizing education, research, and hands-on support, DuxAgri has built a reputation as a company that stands by its farmers, offering guidance, expertise, and innovative tools to help them thrive.

Charlie Bender, Founder and Director of DuxAgri, reflects on the company’s journey: “The innovative portfolio and exceptional team we have built over the years truly set us apart in the industry. What started as a company with one supplier and just three products has now evolved to have the support of over seven carefully selected multinational biotechnology leaders supplying us. We now have over 130 registered products across six countries, generating a turnover well beyond R100 million. Looking ahead at our unique pipeline of products, particularly in nutrition, biologicals, and insect pheromone solutions, we are eager to continue expanding our reach and delivering significant value to the agricultural sector.”

DuxAgri is more than a supplier—it is a partner dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture. The company collaborates with farmers, industry leaders, and research institutions to drive innovation and implement best practices. Its solutions are designed to be practical, forwardthinking, and adaptable to future agricultural needs.

Werner Van Der Nest, COO and Director at DuxAgri, adds: “The global bio-solution market is growing rapidly as farmers embrace new sustainable methods. The global market is expanding by 7-8 percent annually and is expected to reach US $6 billion by 2030. DuxAgri is far outperforming the industry growth rate year after year and is becoming a vital partner for local retailers and farmers, serving as their go-to bio-solution provider.”

As DuxAgri celebrates a decade of growth and innovation, its commitment to sustainable agriculture remains unwavering. With a clear vision for the future, the company is set to continue shaping the way farmers grow food—naturally, responsibly, and successfully.