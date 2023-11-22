Botswana on alert for foot-and-mouth
A herd of buffalo that entered into Botswana from Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park in September has forced Botswana to put restrictions on the movement of all cloven-hoofed animals in the northeast of the country. Botswana is largely an FMD-free country, and the country jealously guards this status to protect its cattle, which is a main export commodity.
The alert followed after Zimbabwe National Parks reported that more than 500 buffalo crossed into Botswana in search of grazing and water. During long periods of droughts, the animals cross the porous border from Zimbabwe, which is not free of the disease. Botswana authorities fear that the buffalo could spread foot-and-mouth disease to their livestock.
According to Botswana’s Director of Veterinary Services, Kefentse Motshegwa, movement restrictions were imposed on cattle in the affected areas to stop the possible spread of the disease. Veterinarians were testing the cattle and undertook to inform the farmers of the outcome. Botswana’s acting Agriculture Minister, Karabo Gare, said it was important to fight the spread of the disease, but it was also necessary to safeguard humans from the dangerous buffaloes.
Elephants breaking fences
According to wildlife management expert, Erik Verreynne, the buffalo crossed into Botswana because elephants often break the fences in their search for food and water. “We see more and more animals coming in as the government is battling to maintain the fences as elephants keep breaking them,” Verreynne said. Farmer and veterinarian, Mbatshi Mazwinduma, said urgent steps were needed to quickly avoid the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.
“In times of drought there is a lack of water resources, and the buffaloes are hungry and thin; there is a risk that they may be shedding more virus.”
He reiterated that the government was doing all it could to round up the buffalo by offering them water and disposing of infected animals as humanely as possible to prevent the spread of the disease. Buffalo, regarded as a reservoir species for the disease, are often linked with the sporadic outbreaks of footand-mouth in Botswana, affecting beef exports. Botswana, one of Africa’s top beef producers, exports about 10,000 tonnes of beef annually to the European Union, where the country enjoys duty and quota-free access.
Potential loss of export revenue
In August 2022, Botswana had to suspend beef exports to neighbouring countries and the European Union after an outbreak in the same area. Once the outbreak near the border with Zimbabwe was brought under control and 10,000 head of cattle had been culled, exports to neighbouring countries partially resumed in September, although a ban on cattle from the northeast area remained in place. After a two-month ban, exports to the EU also resumed.
Farmers welcomed the move. “It is a welcome development because the EU is one of the main markets for our beef,” farmer Bathusi Letlhare said. “They pay good prices, and this, in turn, benefits farmers a lot. It is always bad when we have an FMD outbreak and the market has to be closed.
“I can say 80 per cent of households have livestock, and when FMD breaks out and certain markets are closed, it becomes a big challenge to farmers,” Bathusi said. “Farmers cannot move cattle to markets, and there is no income to farmers, and the whole economy is affected.”
Jealously guarded borders
Botswana has been maintaining the FMD-free status of a World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) member where vaccination is not practised. The country jealously guards its borders to prevent FMD-carrying animals from entering, although this is not always possible because of the porous borders.
The status of neighbouring countries is as follows:
- The Northeast District borders Zimbabwe, where FMD is endemic.
- Namibia, Botswana’s western and northern neighbour, has the same FMD-free status.
- On its south and southeast borders, South Africa, which is currently suffering an epizootic of FMD serotype SAT-3, has lost its FMD-free status. Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa (before the restrictions) are the biggest beef exporters in Africa to the European Union. Apart from the EU, Botswana also exports beef and live cattle to Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and South Africa. Botswana Vaccine Institute is a main player in the production of FMD vaccines, regionally and beyond.
