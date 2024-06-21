Bell Equipment – a farmer’s friend

Bell Forestry & Agriculture has set up an independent dealer network to distribute Bell products as well as JCB products, from under one roof.

At NAMPO 2024, this company showcased their shiny, yellow equipment that can be spotted a mile away. On the JCB side they showed off their Loadall telehandlers.

Part of why Bell Forestry & Agriculture offers these products to the farmer is to give to any farmer, in his business, the opportunity and access to offer his own products at the best possible price.

To find one of the 24 dealers or one of the 50 outlets in the country, visit http://www.bellequipment.com to find listed every dealer, as well as their position.