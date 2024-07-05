Airmax Air Helper kits for motorhomes and campers

The Air Spring Supply Company has a range of Airmax Air helper kits to fit a variety of motor homes and campervans. These start off as standard commercial vehicles and their suspension systems have been designed to cater for no load and a full load at times.

When purchasing a motorhome or campervan the suspension operates close to its maximum design all the time depending on the vehicle and camper built. This is where Airmax Air helper’s step in with their Firestone air springs to assist the current suspension.

When varying the pressure in the Firestone air springs the driver is able to adjust the ride height. Left and right sides can be adjusted independently making it possible to compensate for an uneven weight distribution, level the vehicle and reduce bottoming out.

These are some advantages of Airmax Air Helper kits:

Keep the vehicle level – improve steering control and braking effectiveness, level headlight beams and reduce uneven tyre wear.

– improve steering control and braking effectiveness, level headlight beams and reduce uneven tyre wear. Reduce suspension fatigue – keep leaf springs from permanent sagging under repeated or constant load.

– keep leaf springs from permanent sagging under repeated or constant load. Air adjustment improves the ride – allowing the air springs to be matched to the load.

– allowing the air springs to be matched to the load. Reduce bottoming out – protective air cushion softens contact between the axle and chassis.

Firestone’s innovation has earned them recognition as an industry leader in the design and manufacture of air springs for all types of vehicles. Traditionally these innovative solutions have been employed for heavy duty use in buses, trucks, trailers, rail cars, and more.

The Air Spring Supply Company has made a commitment to provide their customers with premium Firestone air helper spring kits.