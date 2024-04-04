Air Spring Supply Company turns unbearable burdens into easy loads

As we survey the ever-expanding array of Toyotas Land Cruiser series gracing the South African market, Air Spring Supply Company turns its attention to Toyota’s lineup of Land Cruisers introduced over many seasons. With a keen eye for detail and an acute awareness of the demands of local drivers, the ASSC team stands prepared to address any weight-related challenges that Land Cruiser owners may face.

Through meticulous planning and a thorough understanding of South African drivers’ requirements, ASSC presents a comprehensive range of solutions tailored specifically for Toyota’s Land Cruiser models, including:

Land Cruiser 300/200 Series

Land Cruiser Prado 150/120

Land Cruiser 70, 74, 76, 79 Series

Land Cruiser FJ

Land Cruiser 80, 100 series

Land Cruiser FJ45

With precision engineering and careful attention to detail, ASSC has developed the ideal Airmax helper kit for Land Cruiser vehicles. Whether loading up with permanent fixtures such as rooftop tents or overlanding canopies, or simply carrying groceries or construction materials, their system effortlessly redistributes weight and restores the Land Cruiser to its optimal ride height. This not only enhances safety and stability but also minimises wear and tear on tires and suspension components.

The Airmax helper kits, seamlessly integrated with the existing suspension system, provide unparalleled support for heavy payloads. Utilising premium-quality air springs, these kits are the preferred choice for drivers seeking enhanced payload capacity without compromising performance.

The Land Cruiser series incorporates dual air springs, ensuring ample stroke capacity to accommodate varying loads. Equipped with a single inflation valve as standard, these kits offer flexibility for on-the-go adjustments. For off-road enthusiasts, the optional Airmax ball valve kit enables independent control of each air spring, optimising axle articulation and enhancing stability on diverse terrain.

Beyond convenience, Airmax offers unparalleled comfort, confidence, and control, even under heavy loads. Whether towing sporadically or regularly hauling substantial cargo, their adjustable air springs provide a cost-effective solution tailored to drivers’ needs. For frequent heavy haulers, an onboard air compressor system ensures optimal pressure control, always putting drivers in command of their Land Cruiser’s performance. With Air Spring Supply Company, your Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped for any adventure, no matter the load.