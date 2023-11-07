Agrico and Nedbank join forces to provide innovative funding solutions for producers

Agrico are thrilled to announce that they have partnered with Nedbank Commercial Banking, to offer the farmer enhanced financing options for your new centre-pivot irrigation systems.

Agrico and Nedbank share a deep commitment to supporting the agricultural sector as a key contributor to the South African economy. They recognise the importance of sustainable farming practices, not only in ensuring the nation’s food security but also in nurturing the long-term health of the agricultural industry.

This partnership signifies a significant step towards empowering you with the financial resources needed to optimise your farming operations.

Key features and benefits of Nedbank’s finance offering:

It is easy to apply. You can visit your nearest Agrico branch and speak to a consultant who will guide and help you with the application process.

You enjoy preferential interest rates.

You can finance up to 100% of the cost of the centre-pivot irrigation system. This includes pipes, electrical components and installation cost. You can also finance upgrades such as a new control panel or spray packages, as long as they contribute to enhanced sustainability.

These finance options are available to all Agrico clients. Nedbank does not have to be your main bank, although you may want to explore its wide range of competitive banking products and services. Nedbank would be happy to share more information with you.

Flexible repayment periods. Nedbank will consider financing periods of up to 10 years

Agrico believe that embracing advanced irrigation technology and improved farming practices increase efficiency, boosts yields and reduces water and electricity usage. This not only drives long-term cost savings but increased profitability.

They encourage you to switch to Agrico’s water-efficient irrigation systems, empowering you with a distinct competitive edge in the market. Visit their website for more information: https://www.agrico.co.za/