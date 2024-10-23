AGI Milltec Rice milling machines are designed to provide higher yield and profitability

Our innovative rice processing solutions minimise in-process waste, reduce manpower, and maintain hygienic standards in food processing. Our company offers customised project solutions from the concept stage to the production stage, keeping the costs at a minimum, and assuring on-time delivery.

We design, manufacture, and supply a complete range of rice milling machines including cleaning, husking, whitening, polishing, grading, sorting and packaging machines to meet rice processing requirements. Our rice milling process helps rice millers improve productivity and reduce operating costs. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, innovative R&D team, quick delivery, and excellent after-sales service have helped us become a leading player in the rice milling industry.

Why AGI Milltec rice milling machines?

Quality of rice produced – Rice miller can command a premium price

After-sales support – 24-hour response time and 48-hour resolution time

Low maintenance and operating cost

Our Rice Milling Services

For rice millers we provide:

Recommendation of suitable machinery and accessories for complete rice mills

Rice mill Process flow and Plan layout

Supply of machinery, accessories, and other required material

Coordination with suppliers & contractors

Installation of plant and machinery

Total engineering support and monitoring of the rice mill project progress

Trial run & commissioning of the rice mill plant with committed results

Training and development of operating staff