A sea of solar panels in Rosebank thanks to World of Sun and Windpower

This solar system makes use of three Synsynk inverters provided by World of Sun and Wind Power.

Sustainable living is no longer a hopeful wish, it is a necessity. While we all know about the energy issues our country face it is also important to remember that we want to leave a healthy planet for future generations.

At World of Sun and Wind Power, this is their goal. They want to help their clients create a sustainable living, using green energy while achieving long term savings.

Conrad du Plessis is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for World of Sun and Wind Power and facilitated the installation of a solar system at a residential complex in Rosebank for which the World of Sun and Wind power provided the hardware.

The system consists of a 160 kW peak of PV combined with three 50 kW Sunsynk inverters and three 66 kW Sunsynk batteries.

“The power on this site is primarily used to run the communal areas, the hot water system, cold water system and the lifts. All the excess power is then fed into the remaining part of the building,” Conrad explains.

Johan says this residential project was put together to help provide a more sustainable and greener environment for the residents of the facility. The energy generated with the solar system helps residents and the building owner to save a lot of money.

Johan explains that Both Conrad’s company and World of Sun and Wind Power has been in business since 2019 and are specialists in their fields. World of Sun and Wind Power have selected to work with Conrad because he provides incredible service, and the reliability of that service is key.

At World of Sun and wind power they only provide quality products. At this specific installation the solar panels come with a 25-year warranty while the inverters and batteries come with a ten year warranty each. The World of Sun and Wind Power can assist with solar systems for small residential properties up to large commercial properties. With a variety of products and brand names in their arsenal they will assist you to put together the perfect solar system, fit for your needs.

“Solar power is getting more relevant with each day, as our economy grows and the need for electricity increases, we need to look at alternative green power for a sustainable future,” emphasises Conrad.

