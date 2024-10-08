Zimbabwe avocados get China boost

After years of trying to penetrate the cut-throat Chinese horticulture market, Zimbabwe has inked a trade protocol that will see avocados from the Southern African country being sold in the Asian giant’s supermarkets.

Zimbabwe has in recent years eyed China as a lucrative horticulture mar­ket, but numerous hurdles such as meeting international standards have denied producers entry into the Asian market.

This looks set to change after the two countries signed a fresh agree­ment at the recent Forum on China-Af­rica Cooperation in the Chinese capital Beijing.

The summit brings together Afri­can countries and China to encour­age cooperation including trade, and Zimbabwe has been presented with what could be a golden opportunity to upscale its horticulture production.

Zimbabwe is one of the world’s major producers of avocados, but for many farmers, the quality of the produce has meant they sell locally where market saturation has led to huge losses as seen by mounds of rotting avocados in many open air vending sites across the country.

According to a statement released by the Horticulture Development Coun­cil (HDC) on 5 September, the trade protocol with China opens up more avenues for Zimbabwe’s horticulture producers to expand their footprint.

“Zimbabwe avocados can now be exported to the Chinese market for the very first time, thanks to a new agri­culture protocol signed between the two countries at #FOCAC2024 meet­ing,” the HDC said in a statement.

The international market for avoca­dos was pegged at about USD17 billion and is expected to reach USD38 billion in 2031, providing vast opportunities for countries such as Zimbabwe who are seeking to grow this sec­tor.

With increasing trade relations between Zimbabwe and China, industry officials say producers must grab the oppor­tunity while also ensuring they meet export quality re­quirements.

“The signing of this protocol delivers a significant opportu­nity for Zimbabwe to take advantage of thevast Chines market. This will require in­tent to meet the strict requirements of the Chinese market,” said Linda Nielsen, the HDC Chief Executive Officer.

International horticulture markets have set stringent benchmarks for produce coming from Africa, and with Zimbabwe pushing to anchor agricul­ture as a major forex earner, officials say the latest development will chal­lenge local farmers to professionalise their operations.

Despite many challenges, Zimba­bwe’s horticulture is enjoying a boom with a variety of produce being ear­marked for the export market, spurred by government’s efforts to open up the sector for more players and product diversity.

Last year, the HDC reported that Zimbabwe was earning USD120 million per year from horticulture exports that included avocados, citrus fruits, maca­damia nuts and blueberries.

According to the Zimbabwe Avo­cado Growers Association, the country exports 8 500 tonnes of avocados per year, and before the increased focus on China, the United Kingdom and the Eu­ropean have been the country’s major export markets.

Zimbabwe is the fifth largest ex­porter of avocados in the continent, the Zimbabwe Avocado Growers Association says, and industry officials contend that producers must up their plate to serve the growing international market.

“Horticulture producers are ready to discuss investment requirements,” said Nielsen in the HDC statement.

While upbeat about the new trade protocol with China, the HDC remains cautious about how government will support farmers to capitalise on the lucrative opening markets.

“This growth is a critical component of Horticulture Recovery and Growth which aims to develop the horticulture sector into a billion dollar industry. Reaching this target will require sup­portive policies that attract investment to ramp up production,” Linda said.

For now, it is still early days on how Zimbabwe will tap into the Chinese market, but the hype that greeted the new trade protocol could point to growth of the sector.