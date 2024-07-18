Zambia faces severe drought crisis impacting cattle feed availability – are climate smart crops the answer?

Zambia is currently grappling with a severe drought that threatens to devastate its agricultural sector, particularly the livestock industry. The lack of rain has led to massive crop failures, resulting in an acute shortage of cattle feed. Without immediate intervention, Zambian cattle farmers could face losses of up to US$2,4 billion, jeopardising the country’s US$8 billion livestock sector and the livelihoods of millions.

The urgent need for intervention

Addressing the drought’s impact on the livestock sector requires immediate and coordinated efforts. Possible interventions include:

Emergency feed programmes: Providing subsidised or free feed to farmers to ensure cattle health and productivity.

Water management initiatives: Implementing water conservation and irrigation projects to support crop growth and ensure a steady supply of cattle feed.

Drought-resilient crops: Promoting the cultivation of drought-resistant crop varieties to mitigate future feed shortages.

Financial support: Offering financial aid and insurance programmes to help farmers cope with the economic losses caused by the drought.

Economic impact of drought on Zambia’s livestock and wildlife sectors without intervention

Direct economic losses in the livestock industry due to the drought could include cattle mortalities and reduced productivity. The shortage of feed will lead to poor cattle health, increased mortality

rates, and reduced productivity in terms of meat and milk yields. Farmers could face losses of up to US$2,4 billion as a direct consequence of decreased livestock productivity and increased costs to source alternative feed.

Another impact could include the loss of livestock value. With reduced feed availability, cattle will not reach their optimal market weight, leading to a significant drop in market value.

As feed and food prices rise, inflation will increase, affecting the entire economy. The purchasing power of Zambians will decline, reducing overall economic consumption and growth. This will also impact exports and foreign exchange earnings. Livestock and related products are significant export commodities for Zambia. A decline in production will reduce export volumes, leading to lower foreign exchange earnings. The balance of trade will worsen, and the

country may face increased pressure on its foreign reserves.

Social and economic consequences

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, 2023, the livestock sector is a cornerstone of Zambia’s economy, contributing 42% of the agricultural (GDP) and providing 50% of rural employment. The ongoing drought threatens to disrupt this vital industry, with potential ripple effects throughout the economy. Small-scale farmers, who are particularly vulnerable, could face financial ruin, leading to increased poverty and food insecurity.

Impact of the drought on cattle feed availability

The drought, exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon, has resulted

in widespread crop failures across Zambia. Maize and other staple crops essential for cattle feed, have been particularly hard hit. This shortage of feed has direct implications for the 4,7 million head of cattle that are integral to the Zambian livestock sector. Without sufficient feed, cattle health and productivity will decline, leading to lower meat and milk yields and, ultimately, significant economic losses for farmers.

The threat to food security

Livestock plays a crucial role in food security, providing essential nutrients through meat and dairy products. The decline in cattle health and productivity due to the feed shortage will directly impact the availability of these food sources. This shortage could lead to higher prices, making meat and dairy products less accessible to many Zambians. Additionally, reduced livestock production could diminish exports, further straining the national economy.

Impact on the wildlife industry

Tourism contributes substantially to Zambia’s GDP and foreign exchange earnings. The drought will not only impact the livestock

industry negatively, but the wildlife industry as well. Since Zambia’s wildlife industry is a major attraction for tourists, the drought would lead to a significant drop in tourism revenue.

Drought conditions can also have an impact on wildlife populations, leading to increased mortalities and reduced reproductive success. The health of iconic species like elephants, lions, and antelopes could be severely impacted, threatening biodiversity and conservation efforts.

The importance of planting winter feed and climate-smart crops

Planting winter feed is crucial for providing relief in drought-stricken areas of Zambia. During drought periods, the availability of natural forage for cattle significantly diminishes, putting immense strain on the livestock industry. Winter feed crops, such as forage sorghum and other drought-resistant varieties, can be cultivated during the cooler, less arid months, ensuring a steady supply of nutritious feed when traditional grazing options are scarce.

These crops are designed to thrive in low-water conditions, making them ideal for sustaining cattle health and productivity despite the challenges posed by prolonged dry spells. By adopting winter feed strategies, Zambian farmers can maintain livestock resilience, protect their economic stability, and ensure food security for their communities even in the face of severe drought.

When looking at climate-smart crops, one of the most promising solutions to mitigate the impact of drought on cattle feed availability is the adoption of climate-smart crops, such as forage sorghum. Forage sorghum is highly drought-resistant, requiring significantly less water than traditional feed crops like maize. Its deep root system allows it to access moisture from deeper soil layers, making it resilient in arid conditions.

By planting forage sorghum and other climate-smart crops, farmers can ensure a more reliable supply of cattle feed even during periods of low rainfall. This approach not only helps maintain cattle health and productivity, but also provides a buffer against future climate variability. Moreover, forage sorghum is known for its high nutritional value, which can enhance cattle growth and milk production, further supporting the livestock sector’s stability and profitability.

In conclusion

The severe drought in Zambia is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of agricultural sectors to climate variations. Without prompt and effective intervention, the shortage of cattle feed could have catastrophic consequences for the country’s livestock industry, economy, and food security. It is imperative for the government, international organisations, and local communities to work together to mitigate the impact of this crisis and build resilience against future droughts. By acting now, Zambia can protect its livestock sector, safeguard the livelihoods of its farmers, and ensure food security for its people.

