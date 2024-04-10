With Forest Timber you don’t go down, you go timber!

What started as a small family business, is now a giant in the industry

For the love of timber

“Timber is in our hands, our bones, our blood.” This is the heart and soul of Forest Timber. They strive to do all things timber with love, passion, and expertise. Established in 1972, they are certainly here to stay.

If you are on the lookout for the market leaders in timber products, look no further. Forest Timber manufactures and supplies pallets and fruit bins. In the farming industry, they are some of the top contenders is this regard. With their nation-wide supply as well as exports, they are certain to cover any demand you throw their way.

As easy as falling off a log

Forest Timber is determined to make your life easier. They do the hard work to make your work light.

The bins and pallets manufactured by Forest Timber is of high quality and durability. They are made in such a way to endure the force of forklifts, pallet jacks and front loaders. This makes them extremely reliable and will add to the efficiency with which you do business, since you will have no need to slow down due to broken or damaged containers.

At Forest Timber, you have the option of not only buying pallets and fruit bins, but personalising it to your specific need. You can add your company name or logo to make sure it is recognised right away and to differentiate you from competitors. If you have a pallet in mind for a specific purpose, Forest Timber can go the extra mile and build it according to your specifications.

One of the goals of this company is to ensure that they always have stock available, so that you do not have to slow down. This means fast turnaround time, high productivity and you sleeping like a log, stress-free.

Clients often find themselves confused as to which bin or pallet is right for them. Don’t be. Forest Timber has a team of experts ready to answer your questions and assist you in finding the perfect fit for your need. No transport? No problem. Arrangements can be made to have your products delivered or to collect it yourself.

Money should not influence the quality with which you can do business and with Forest Timber it does not have to be. When you find yourself low on capital, you can hire fruit bins to get the job done, with a contract specifically tailored to your needs and budget.

Should your pallets and bins be falling apart, there is no need to just throw them away and lose money. Simply bring them to Forest Timber, where they can easily be repaired. You even have the luxury of having them repaired on site. If you would like to repair them yourself, you can have Forest Timber manufacture specific components according to size. It is your decision whether you would like to receive your products treated or untreated.

Forest Timber is based on the principles of quality, control and reliability. They pride themselves on their customer engagement as well as their delivery on promise and expectation.

Contact information

For more information, visit the Forest Timber website at www.foresttimber.co.za or contact their offices at (+27)23-614-9923.