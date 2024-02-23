Categories: VideosPublished On: 23rd February 2024

What an excellent trip for Jupidex at Kverneland in Germany

Jupidex kicked off their tour in Germany with a visit to the Kverneland factory in Soest. As the sole distributor for Kverneland products in Africa, this experience was a great privilege.

Because Jupidex understands their clients, seeing the precision that goes into manufacturing the tillage and cultivation equipment means that the team can guarantee that they have the right products for South African farmers.

To find out more, visit the Jupidex website.

