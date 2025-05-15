VIDEOS: SARO Agro at the AgriTech Expo Zambia 2025

213 words

The AgriTech Expo held in April 2025 at the GART Research Centre in Chisamba brought together thousands of stakeholders in the agricultural sector under the powerful theme: “Where agriculture meets innovation.”

SARO proudly stood out as one of the key exhibitors, fully embracing the spirit of the event by showcasing cutting-edge solutions tailored for modern-day farming challenges.

Tractors & earthmoving equipment

Herman Rohm, Tractor and Earthmoving Manager at SARO, explained the wide range of farm mechanisation options available to farmers.

Small-scale farming equipment

Veronica Chikumba, SARO Representative for small-scale equipment, highlighted the amazing range of land preparation and food processing equipment on offer at SARO.

Generators

Kafula Kabwibwi, an engineer with SARO, discussed the range of generators from the small 2,5 kVA to the bigger 1 260 kVA diesel for a wide variety of uses.

Irrigation solutions & pumps

Steven Sisi explained the various irrigation systems provided by SARO that can be designed according to the small-scale or bigger farmer’s individual needs.

Solar solutions

Jacob James Nedumgatt explains the different solar options that SARO offers and that can be designed according to the specific needs of individual homeowners, farmers or organisations.