Video: UD Trucks has a truck for every job

UD Trucks has been in South Africa for the past 65 years. This reliable Japanese vehicle provides a full range of heavy, medium and light duty trucks that are suitable for agriculture, transport and construction.

Their range includes heavy duty trucks,, as they are known in South Africa, namely Quon and Quester, medium-sized trucks namely Condor and Croner, and light-duty trucks, namely Kuzer and Kazet.

Watch this video to take a closer look at the UD Truck range or visit their website at www.udtrucks.com/trucks.