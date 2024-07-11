VIDEO: These knives make the cut! | Kentmaster

Producing quality meat products relies on quality machinery and Kentmaster is a world leader in terms of meat processing equipment.

Navigating the complex procedures can be challenging for busy slaughterhouses, abattoirs, meat processors, butchers, and chefs. But Kentmaster South Africa helps you to streamline the workflow.

They have been providing top notch equipment to the South African market since 1999 and can assist with value-for-money spare parts and excellent aftersales service.

Kentmaster South Africa’s stock range has everything you need and more.

For the best equipment and service visit their website at www.kentmaster.co.za.