VIDEO: Tal-Tec’s steel water troughs

Tal-Tec has been designing and building cost-effective livestock handling equipment for 50 years now to make the livestock farmer’s work easier.

This year Tal-Tec released their new water troughs, which are galvanised. The previous water troughs were made out of mild steel and farmers are looking for more durable products, therefore Tal-Tec decided to make the water troughs out of 1,6 mm galvanised sheets to extend the lifespan of the item so it can last longer and increase the durability.

