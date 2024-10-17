Categories: VideosPublished On: 17th October 2024

VIDEO: Tal-Tec celebrates 50 years in the industry

Tal-Tec stands for Talbot and Technology, founded by Peter Talbot, the company’s technological advancements stayed true to their name for more than 50 years.

Greg Talbot, CEO of Tal-Tec, recently welcomed loyal customers and suppliers to their 50th anniversary celebrations. Visitors had the opportunity to tour the Tal-Tec factory and take a trip down memory lane with 50 years of Tal-Tec innovations.

To view Tal-Tec’s full product range, visit their website at www.tal-tec.co.za.

