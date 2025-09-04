Categories: VideosPublished On: 4th September 2025

Video: Surestart® Herbicide: Triple-action weed control for maximum maize yield

Weeds shouldn’t stand between you and a strong harvest. Surestart® Herbicide is a powerful ally in your crop protection strategy — designed to tackle annual broadleaf weeds and select grasses in maize with precision and reliability.

Formulated as a systemic suspension emulsion, Surestart® delivers triple-action control thanks to its three active ingredients. Its flexibility means you can apply it from pre-plant all the way to the V8 growth stage, giving you more control when it matters most.

Discover how Surestart® helps safeguard your yield and simplify your weed management plan.

