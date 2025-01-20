Categories: VideosPublished On: 20th January 2025

VIDEO: Rovic’s Syncrosprayers takes care of your vineyard and orchard needs

By 1 min read
100 words

ROVIC NAMPO – 10. Kyle de Brouwer – Gen 2 Orchard & Vineyard sprayers_THUMBNAIL

Kyle De Brouwer, Design Engineer of Rovic’s Syncrospray orchard and vine sprayers, introduced the new, improved range of sprayers and new additions during NAMPO at Bothaville in the Free State this year.

Three of the nine Syncrospray sprayers were on display at Rovic. According to Kyle, the existing sprayers that customers are probably familiar with have evolved into the second generation range which is now known under the new brand name Syncrospray.

For more information about any of the models, contact your nearest Rovic agent or visit their website at www.rovic.co.za.

0
Views: 620 Comments on VIDEO: Rovic’s Syncrosprayers takes care of your vineyard and orchard needs
Tags: , , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

Rovic se Syncrospuite | NAMPO Kaap 2024
VIDEO: Rovic Kuhn spuite | NAMPO Kaap 2024
VIDEO: Die Rovic Comprima baler
VIDEO: Biocult is our fungus friend! | AECI Plant Health
0