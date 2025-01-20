VIDEO: Rovic’s Syncrosprayers takes care of your vineyard and orchard needs

100 words

Kyle De Brouwer, Design Engineer of Rovic’s Syncrospray orchard and vine sprayers, introduced the new, improved range of sprayers and new additions during NAMPO at Bothaville in the Free State this year.

Three of the nine Syncrospray sprayers were on display at Rovic. According to Kyle, the existing sprayers that customers are probably familiar with have evolved into the second generation range which is now known under the new brand name Syncrospray.

