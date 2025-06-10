Video: Quick animal loading with Tal-Tec’s loading ramps

81 words

Loading cattle into a truck, bakkie or trailer has never been easier than with Tal-Tec’s loading ramps.

These ramps are designed to load your animals safely and easily. The heights on these loading ramps can be adjusted for the vehicle you are using and a flap at the back ensure no injuries for your animals.

Whether you are looking at Tal-Tec’s TLR3 tractor speed loading ramp or their TLR4 high-speed loading ramp you wont go wrong.