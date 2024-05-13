Categories: Crop production, VideosPublished On: 13th May 2024

VIDEO: President Hakainde Hichilema inaugurates ADVANTA/UPL seed sorghum in Zambia

Smart crops are the way of the future and Advanta Seeds are changing agriculture with their climate mart crops.

On 17 April 2024, the inauguration of the UPL/ ADVANTA sorghum took place at the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute in Mount Makulu ward of Chilanga Constituency in Lusaka. During this historical day for Advanta Seeds, they presented their new forage crop trials on Sugargraze to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, at the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI). Watch the video for some highlights of the event.

