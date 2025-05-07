Categories: Resource management videos, Video's, VideosPublished On: 7th May 2025

VIDEO: Italy supports Zambian agriculture at the AgriTech Expo

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has one focus and that is to introduce the world to the quality products that Italy has to offer. They recently assisted four companies to display their products at the AgriTech expo in Zambia in support of Zambian agriculture by bringing quality Italian products to their doorsteps.

FedderUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation), IRRILAND, Mascar, Rovatti Pompe and Unidelta were the companies.

Giovanni Luca Atena is the Trade Commissioner for the Italian government in Johannesburg, where the ITA oversees South African, Zambian and Zimbabwe markets.

