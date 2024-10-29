Categories: Resource management videos, VideosPublished On: 29th October 2024

VIDEO: If your instincts say Corteva, they are right! | Instinct Optinyte

Corteva Thumbnail

When Corteva does something, they do it in style!

This is also how they did the launch of their new product, Instinct Optinyte. They launched their new product by literally launching themselves into the air with air-balloons!

Henry Hoek from Corteva mentions that they are very excited about the future of the product and working together with their clients.

For more information, visit https://www.corteva.com/

