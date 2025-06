Video: FAW’s JK6 trucks are as tough as they come

Experience the strength and efficiency of the FAW JK6 16.260FL, designed for reliability on every haul.

With its powerful 6,5L engine, a robust chassis, and a spacious, ergonomic cab, this truck is built for comfort and performance.

Whether you’re tackling long distances or heavy loads, the JK6 16.260FL is ready to get the job done!

Take a our with us through this amazing truck.