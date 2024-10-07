VIDEO: Falcon Equipment | NAMPO Cape 2024

The Falcon Tilt Flail Mower is available in a range of sizes with working widths from 2,1 to 2,9 m and suitable for tractors between 40 and 60 kW. This product is unique and specially designed for maintaining pasture fields, clearing of bushes, and maintaining the sides of roadways as well as hill and mountain areas.

The Falcon F2250 Bale Grab has a height of 2,1 meters between the lower and upper tines, it boasts of the capacity for 3 x 750 kg Big Pack bales in one grab for more efficient material handling. This saves the farmer time by allowing for less trips by carrying more. Talk about less is more!

