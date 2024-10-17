VIDEO: Bell Equipment | NAMPO Cape 2024

Bell Equipment is generally more focused on the sugarcane and timber industries with specialised machines designed to assist sugarcane farmers and foresters with their load and haul operations. With an ever-growing market, Bell Equipment has expanded their range in the timber industry offering harvesting and extraction equipment and takes pride in their tough tractors designed in both 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive with different horsepower ratings.

It is essential that farmers get the needed support and information on the type of machinery or equipment they buy. Not only does Bell Equipment provide this information, but they also go the extra mile in providing farmers with technical support, exceptional service and well-trusted advice so that they can farm to their best potential with Bell Equipment.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.bellequipment.com/forestryag/en-ZA.