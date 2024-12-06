Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 6th December 2024

VIDEO: 2024… what a year for Rovic!

By 0 min read

Rovic Festive Thumbnail

What a year it has been for the team from Rovic. As the popular song goes, From the west side to the east side, from the north side to the south. You’ll never get bad service, if you just believe in … well Rovic.

During 2024 the Rovic team could be seen at various expos and farmer’s days. From the leading brands we supply to the South African agricultural market, to the robust and durable Rovic implements we manufacture. Rovic went all out this year.

0
Views: 370 Comments on VIDEO: 2024… what a year for Rovic!
Tags: , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

VIDEO: Maak jou seker jou gewasse is verseker | iMPAC Cropsure
VIDEO: Die bekende African Hunter and Outfitters winkel in Boksburg.
VIDEO: Die nuwe Mahindra XUV 3XO vir net R254 999!
VIDEO: HelpJag en Bakkies Botha se samesyn
0