VIDEO: 2024… what a year for Rovic!

What a year it has been for the team from Rovic. As the popular song goes, From the west side to the east side, from the north side to the south. You’ll never get bad service, if you just believe in … well Rovic.

During 2024 the Rovic team could be seen at various expos and farmer’s days. From the leading brands we supply to the South African agricultural market, to the robust and durable Rovic implements we manufacture. Rovic went all out this year.