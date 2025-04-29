Valtra is a driving force in Zambeef’s success

1182 words

Zambia’s agricultural sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and food security, with farming activities ranging from small-scale subsistence agriculture to large commercial operations. One of the key players in this space is Zambeef Products PLC, one of the largest integrated agribusinesses in Zambia and the region.

Established in 1994, Zambeef has grown to encompass various aspects of the agricultural value chain, including crop production, livestock farming, meat processing, and retail. One of its most significant farming hubs is located in the fertile Chisamba area, just outside Lusaka.

Here, Zambeef operates extensive cropping activities focused on maize, soya beans, and wheat, alongside large-scale livestock operations including beef – a feedlot with more than 9 000 cattle, poultry, and dairy production (the largest in Zambia). This integrated farming model not only supports local employment and food production, but also contributes to Zambia’s broader agricultural development goals. The farm’s operation extends to the Mpogwe area as well.

Warren Barret, Workshop Manager at Zambeef for the past fifteen years, is responsible for overseeing all the farming equipment. He mentions that farming in Zambia has grown tremendously over the past few years.

“Our biggest challenge at this stage is our electricity supply and recent droughts, however we have received some good rain, and the crops are looking good, so we are optimistic,” he adds.

Where Zambeef grows, Valtra leads

To support the scale and efficiency of these operations, Zambeef relies on high-performance machinery – most notably, Valtra tractors, which play a crucial role in powering daily farming activities.

Warren states: “Our fleet of tractors includes the Valtra BH series and the T-series. We primarily use the T-series for silage production to support our dairy cattle and feedlot operations – covering up to 1 000 hectares of silage. The other Valtra models are used for land preparation tasks like ripping and discing, while the smaller units are essential for feeding, often paired with mixer wagons. The 800 and 900 series tractors are mainly used for trailer work, and when it comes to grass production – around 500 hectares – we run our mowers with the Valtra 125i models.”

Warren highlights what stands out about Valtra tractors: “What really stands out about the Valtra tractors are their engines. We have an older 900 model on the farm that has clocked over 30 000 hours, and we have never had to touch the engine. We have done the injector pump and gearbox once or twice, but the engine has been rock solid. In my opinion, Valtra tractors have some of the best engines on the market. They are brilliant tractors!”

Versatile Valtra tractors add value

Warren adds: “The T-series tractors are also very comfortable to operate, with well-designed cabs that enhance the operator’s experience. One standout feature is the reverse steer system, which is especially beneficial for our small-scale silage operation covering around 400 hectares. Instead of bringing in a large, expensive machine, we rely on the T-series to cut the silage, supported by the A750 workhorses that handle collection and transport. Our lowest horsepower tractors are the Valtra A750s, and they have proven to be very economical machines. The build quality is solid, and they are versatile all-rounders, perfect for smaller tasks and operations. Overall, they are just really good, reliable tractors.”

The smaller Valtra models are simple and user-friendly, making them easy to get familiar with. He adds: “Even the T-series, despite its advanced features, remains a straightforward and practical tractor, well-suited for tough African farming conditions.”

How have Valtra tractors impacted Zambeef’s farming operations?

“I would say, in terms of fuel consumption, we have seen a significant reduction since we started using Valtra tractors. We also experience fewer breakdowns, which means our productivity has increased thanks to less downtime, and I am sure that is something any farmer would be happy about!”

Strong partnership with TractorZam: Ensuring quick support and minimising downtime

A key part of Zambeef’s continued success with Valtra tractors is the strong partnership with TractorZam, the official Valtra distributor in Zambia. TractorZam has played a vital role in ensuring that Zambeef’s fleet remains well-maintained and supported, offering timely access to parts, servicing, and technical expertise. Their after-sales support and responsiveness have made them a trusted partner in the field. With operations as large and demanding as Zambeef’s, having a reliable local supplier like TractorZam ensures that equipment downtime is minimized and that the right solutions are always close at hand. According to Warren, the proximity and responsiveness of TractorZam have been key to keeping their operations running smoothly.

“We are quite close to Lusaka, about 65 km away, where our local Valtra dealer, TractorZam, is based,” he explains.

“They usually have spare parts readily available, and if not, we typically get what we need within a week. Just recently, we had a small issue with the computer on one of our T-series tractors. Within four hours, a technician from TractorZam was on-site, and the problem was sorted out. So, we are very lucky to have TractorZam, and we are thankful for their quick response, which ultimately reduces downtime and boosts our overall productivity.”

TractorZam: Driving success with reliable Valtra tractor support and local expertise

TractorZam, founded in 2006, has been a key player in Zambia’s agricultural equipment market, specialising in Valtra tractors, Tatu equipment, and Pottinger machinery from Austria. Ken Wilson, one of the directors of TractorZam, highlights the company’s dedication to offering high-quality, reliable machinery, with a particular focus on Valtra’s HiTech range from Finland. This range includes models with reverse steer functionality, ideal for tasks like silage production.

TractorZam stocks a wide variety of tractors, from the 58 kW (78 hp) Brazilian specs to the powerful (155 kW (208 hp) BH 224, and also supplies the T195s for Zambeef’s silage operations. Ken further explains the durability of the A750, a robust tractor based on the original 900 Valtra model, which continues to perform well even after 20 years in Zambia’s tough farming conditions. “It is a light-duty tractor, but it is built for heavy-duty work,” he says.

“We use it extensively for towing silage trailers, and it is a strong and reliable tractor.”

TractorZam operates three branches across Zambia: Lusaka, Mazabuka, and Mkushi, with plans for further expansion. The company places a strong emphasis on spares availability and customer support. With an AGCO

spares warehouse in Johannesburg, TractorZam is able to efficiently restock parts every week, ensuring farmers

have the resources they need when they need them.

“We are committed to providing excellent spare parts and maintaining a strong team of experts in our workshops. Our goal is to keep our backup services as reliable as possible while continuing to grow our presence in the market over the next five to ten years,” Ken concludes.

