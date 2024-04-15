Unlocking value and innovation: John Deere at NAMPO 2024

Article supplied

Stand: A12, A13, A14, A16, A17, NH 1, A37, A38

In the heartland of one of the richest agricultural regions in South Africa, the annual NAMPO show will take place from 14 to 17 May 2024 at the NAMPO showgrounds in Bothaville. It is a highlight on the calendar for the entire agricultural community and a hub of knowledge, relationship building, innovation, and technology.

This year, however, John Deere will not only showcase its green machines known for their unparalleled value, durability, and technological innovation but visitors will again have the opportunity to get up close with John Deere’s yellow construction machinery that is making waves in the market. Models on display will include graders, backhoe loaders, excavators, motor graders, and many more. At the core of John Deere’s values lies an unwavering commitment to excellence.

When visiting our stand, guests will not only have the opportunity to get to know the team behind the Green and Yellow, but they will also have the chance to witness some of the most impressive agricultural equipment. This includes our 5-series compact tractors, the mid-range horsepower 6-series tractors, all the way up to the largest 9-series tractors in the world! Some tractor models and other equipment will be seen on African soil for the first time. With harvest season just around the corner, the new S7 series combine

equipped with leading-edge automation technology can be seen-it is also the very first new generation S7 combine built in Germany for the world, and you have the privilege of viewing it up close at NAMPO. John Deere stands at the forefront of technology globally and here in South Africa, and we look forward to sharing with you how our comprehensive technological solutions can help you farm more effectively and profitably. This includes the support of our dealers through their monitoring centres, closely aligning with the goal of identifying problems early, minimising downtime and costs, and maximising profitability.

It is sometimes difficult to know exactly which direction to take in practice, but with John Deere, a farmer is never alone. Our dedicated team of experts is ready to provide technical support, from the purchase phase to after-sales service. For John Deere, it is not just about selling equipment; it is about forging long-term partnerships built on mutual success. Furthermore, our extensive network of qualified dealers across South Africa ensures that assistance is always within reach. Our commitment to you does not end with the sale of a piece of equipment; for us, it is simply the beginning. John Deere and our dealer network takes pride in its comprehensive after-sales and customer service offerings.

We do not just talk, but we back our support with the following facts:

98 dealer contact points across South Africa

785 trained technical support personnel

521 service vehicles.

With an extensive inventory of parts (almost 100 000 lines worth more than R 1,7 billion) readily available, downtime is minimised, and we strive to ensure that your farming operation runs smoothly.

Empowerment through financial solutions:

John Deere Financial has an in-depth understanding of the financial nuances of farming, and therefore we are equipped with customised financial solutions. Whether it is for the acquisition of new equipment or the expansion of your farming practices, we offer competitive interest rates and flexible terms that empower clients to achieve their goals with ease.

As we count down the days to NAMPO 2024, John Deere is looking forward to the opportunity to meet with farmers as well as anyone in the construction and forestry industries. John Deere offers not only world-class equipment and technology solutions, but also a vision for the future where innovation and excellence are celebrated. Come visit our stand where we can embark on this journey to agricultural excellence together.