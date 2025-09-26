TVH: Keeping South African farmers moving with quality parts and smart solutions

576 words

TVH has steadily expanded its footprint across South Africa, ensuring that farmers, contractors, and repairers have quick and reliable access to the parts they need, precisely when they need them. At NAMPO Cape 2025, we spoke with Reuben Hendrickse from TVH Parts in Cape Town, who shared how TVH is helping South African farmers save valuable time and money through their world-class parts offering and innovative digital tools.

Built on decades of experience

“TVH has been in the industry for almost six decades,” explains Reuben.

“We supply parts across a wide range of sectors agriculture, construction, small earthmoving equipment, and the industrial market. Originating as Bepco in 1958, the brand has grown through key milestones, including the acquisition of the Tractiv Group in 2012 and Bepco itself in 2013. Today, it has evolved into TotalSource, a trusted name under the TVH umbrella. Farmers and trade professionals can rely on the same quality and service they have come to expect, now strengthened by TVH’s global expertise, extensive product range, and industry-leading support. This focus on quality and reliability is what sets TVH apart. “For farmers, downtime is expensive,” Reuben adds.

“That’s why we work to get the right part, of the right quality, at a competitive price and deliver it within the shortest possible timeframe.”

The power of e-Shop

One of TVH’s most valuable offerings for farmers is its online platform, e-Shop. “Through e-Shop, customers can look up parts themselves any brand, any model,” says Reuben. “Whether you need parts for a Fiat, Ford, Massey

Ferguson, or a Perkins engine, you can search online, check availability, view pricing, and even place your order without having to call a branch.”

This means farmers can place orders after hours, from anywhere, using their mobile phones. The platform also allows users to arrange courier delivery directly, ensuring parts arrive quickly, often the next day for fast-moving items “What’s really helpful,” Reuben explains, “is that you can save your machines on your profile. So, if you

have a Ford 5000 tractor, you can save that model and easily re-order parts for it without searching from scratch. It’s a huge time-saver.”

Support when you need it

Even with advanced technology, TVH maintains a strong support network. “If you can’t find what you need online, you can log a request through the system,” says Reuben. “Our technical teams in Johannesburg and Belgium will respond within an hour, and we aim to have a final answer before the end of the business day.”

TVH also offers downloadable parts catalogues in PDF format, allowing farmers and repair shops to search for part numbers and verify compatibility before ordering. This combination of self-service technology and expert

support ensures that customers get exactly what they need with minimal downtime.

Nationwide reach

TVH operates branches in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Richards Bay and Lichtenburg, serving customers countrywide. For those in remote areas, TVH’s linked courier service ensures reliable delivery right to the farm gate.

Focus on farmers

“Farmers are under pressure to keep their equipment running,” Reuben concludes. “By combining quality parts, fast service, and the convenience of e-Shop, TVH helps farmers reduce downtime and focus on what really matters – growing their business.”

For more information about TVH or to become a customer, visit www.tvh.com. Alternatively, contact the Cape Town branch at (+27)21-987-1126.