Titan Tactical: Your first line of defence

We all know that a good security company is a necessity to keep your home and belongings safe, but what about your business? This is where you need someone like Titan Tactical. Titan Tactical is not a mere guarding service; they are a fully equipped security company who has the well-being of your business at heart.

Titan Tactical provides you with turnkey specialised services to suit any situation that may arise. Gerhard Odendal, Managing Director of Titan Tactical, explains that they have a variety of services available.

“We spend a lot of time in training our guys and putting a gap between our officers and the rest of the industry through proper training,” Gerhard adds.

Their specialised services include:

VIP close protection: Titan Tactical understands that there are times when close protection services and personal safety are needed. They work closely with their customers to identify security needs and find effective solutions.

Tactical teams: When it comes to high-risk environments Titan Tactical knows how to combat crime effectively. These teams assist with crime prevention, armed escort services, tactical response and visible patrols.

Riot prevention and strike management: The Titan Tactical team is expertly equipped to keep your employees and property safe during a strike or labour dispute by applying non-lethal tactics at short notice on a national level.

Off-site monitoring: Titan Tactical’s off-site monitoring focuses on CCTV camera monitoring to provide real-time intelligence and security support to mining, industrial and residential areas as well as office parks and farms. With the latest hardware and software solutions, Titan Tactical truly is the eye in the sky.

Security drones: The latest line of defence against crime is drones. Here Titan Tactical once again, precedes the industry by combining their tactical teams with surveillance drones. This allows them to be one step ahead of any criminal on a mine or farm. Drones can cover large areas which make them an effective perimeter control method. The drones are also fitted with thermal cameras to quickly pick up any unwanted intruders and alert the ground teams of their locations. These services can be deployed for farm security, mining security, anti-poaching and search and rescue operations.

What sets Titan Tactical apart from the rest?

Tendani Mareda, Operations Manager of Titan Tactical, explains that it is their specialised training that ensures that they are a cut above the rest.

They have their own in-house training to ensure that security personnel are on the range and training every Saturday. Here the security officers are trained to safely and effectively handle handguns, shotguns and rifles. With the distinct types of security services they provide, it is essential for their officers to be acquainted with the different firearms they will use in each situation.

But the training does not stop there, Titan Tactical drivers are also given advanced driving and off-road training to ensure that if a situation arises, they can manage it safely. Lastly the Titan Tactical officers receive training in how to manage situations, how to collaborate with customers and how to conduct themselves.

“We are not a company focused on the profits in our pockets, but rather fostering long-lasting relationships and trust with our customers by providing the best service possible. This is why we place our focus on training our men to be the best,” Tendani says.



The South African government is also very strict with the compliance of security companies, and this is why when you do choose a company for a service you must ensure that they are fully compliant. This is where Humbelani Tshikumbanana, Titan Tactical’s Financial Director, comes in. Humbelanana explains that Titan Tactical is fully compliant with South African regulations, providing their customers with the security and safety they need.

“As a customer you do not have to worry; you just have to choose Titan Tactical,” Humbelanana says.

If you are interested in Titan Tactical’s services, you can visit their website at www.titantactical.co.za