The story of an African tractor

While Kubota tractors have been manufactured in Japan for more than a century, it is here in South Africa where the orange tractors have found their way into the hearts of users thanks to their affordability, economy and reliability.

With tractors boasting the lowest running costs in nearly every class they compete in, the tractors have quickly become a firm favourite of farmers and other industries in South Africa. The love affair with Kubota started here in 1996, marking the beginning of a highly successful partnership with the local market that has flourished for nearly three decades. Back then Terra Quip was awarded the distribution rights for Kubota products in 1996 and initially imported a small ST30 tractor, which found its niche in turf applications along with other grass-cutting machines. Shortly afterwards Terra Quip merged with family-owned turf business, Mangold’s.

However, the real turning point came in November 1999 when the Bergman family, owners of Smith Turf, secured the distribution rights for Kubota in South Africa from the Kubota Corporation in Japan. This acquisition proved to be a pivotal moment as Stephen Mangold, from Mangold’s, joined Smith Turf in the same year and quickly established a name for Kubota among tractor buyers. Since then Stephen has played a pivotal role in the brand’s long and successful presence in the South African market. His continued involvement in the turf side of the business, even after 25 years, is a testament to the passion he shares for the equipment and for the enduring legacy of Kubota in the region.

Under the stewardship of Smith Turf, Kubota’s product offerings in South Africa gradually evolved from primarily turf-related machinery to a broader range of agricultural tractors and implements. This expansion aligned with Kubota’s global strategy of diversification and innovation, which saw the company introducing groundbreaking products such as the first fully rotating compact excavator in 1974 and the industry’s first subcompact tractor in 2000.

“Kubota’s affinity with South African farmers and businesses stems from shared visions and philosophies that commits the manufacturer to honesty, quality and innovation. This has always been at the forefront of Kubota’s operations and is deeply rooted in the Japanese way of doing business. This kind of approach ensured that every product introduced to the South African market meets the highest standards of quality and support,” says Smith Power Equipment’s Dennis van der Merwe.

He continues the story of Kubota when in 2018 the landscape of Kubota’s operations in South Africa took another significant turn. Smith Turf was acquired by Royal Reesink, a Dutch company specialising in agricultural and industrial equipment. Royal Reesink’s global presence and expertise in retail business across more than 12 countries further strengthened Kubota’s position in South Africa and gave it the full gravity to compete against the established big brands.

Since the acquisition, Smith Power Equipment, as it is now known, has been able to offer a full range of Kubota products, including mini compact construction equipment, backhoe loaders and agricultural machines. The integration of products from Kubota’s acquisitions, such as Kverneland and Great Plains, has enabled Smith Power Equipment to provide a comprehensive range of solutions, from soil preparation to harvesting and catering to various agricultural needs in the South African market.

Kubota’s commitment to the South African market remains strong as the company continues to expand its product range. With plans to introduce larger horsepower tractors, Kubota aims to increase its visibility in the arable regions of South Africa, providing solutions for PTO work, dairy farming, feedlot operations, as well as orchard and vineyard applications.

“That’s the Kubota difference, we care about our customers and are driven by the same passion for tractors as the manufacturer itself. They hold us to the highest standards and we expect nothing less in return. For our loyal customers across the country this commitment means better quality and lower prices for local customers. With dealers across the country everyone can own a Kubota,” Dennis concludes.