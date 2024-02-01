Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 1st February 2024

The secret weapon to a splendid harvest: the fertilizer chaser bin | AgriCAD

AgriCAD’s aim is world-class implements at a competitive price.

These implements are innovative and groundbreaking, designed to simplify the farmer’s tasks. AgriCAD’s fertilizer chaser bin series is used across Africa, available in various models to enhance the planting process. With a maximum discharge speed of 1 ton/minute, these spreaders minimise pulverisation. Additionally, the implements feature a hydraulic loading mechanism for a quick and easy process.

For more information, visit https://www.agricad.co.za/.

