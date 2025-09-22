The JAECOO J7 SHS is not just an SUV, IT IS STATEMENT

534 words

The JAECOO J7 SHS doesn’t whisper luxury, it shouts it with confidence. From the moment you lay eyes on this vehicle, you just know this isn’t your average plug-in hybrid. With its sleek body and bold features, it has come to impress.

Power that packs a punch

The J7 SHS is a hybrid that packs a punch, the combination of the 1,5 l turbocharged petrol engine and the electric motor deliver an exhilarating 255 kW of combined power and 525 Nm of torque. This means instant acceleration, smooth cruising, and enough muscle to tackle any terrain. With a range of up to 1200 km on a full tank and full charge, you can go the distance without constantly hunting for a fuel station. All this and it still only uses 4,7 l of fuel per 100 km.

Designed to turns heads

This SUV isn’t just functional; it is a showstopper. The full width ‘Crystal Array’ LED taillights give it a futuristic glow, while the LED headlights light up the road with precision. Hidden door handles keep the body lines clean and sleek, and the floating roof adds a touch of drama. It’s got that silhouette that says, “I’m going places,” while the 19” alloy wheels provide a sporty edge.

Technology that just gets you

On the inside, the J7 SHS feels like you are stepping into your own personal command centre. With wireless charging, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® you are prepared for any road trip. The heated and cooled seats ensure you are always comfortable, no matter what the weather outside is like. There’s a panoramic camera for full visibility, a head-up display to keep your eyes on the road, and ambient lighting that sets the mood just right. It’s smart, intuitive, and built for the way you live.

Always safe

Driving the J7 SHS feels like having a co-pilot always watching for signs of driver fatigue, keeps you centred with lane assist, and adjusting your speed with adaptive cruise control. The all-wheel drive and sturdy build mean you’re ready for anything, from city potholes to gravel backroads. Drive modes for every mood.

This J7 SHS is adaptable with four intelligent modes, full electric, series hybrid, parallel hybrid, and energy recovery. The J7 SHS knows when to save energy and when to unleash power. Regenerative braking feeds energy back into the battery, so even slowing down feels productive. Whether you’re cruising through traffic or exploring off the beaten path, this vehicle adjusts to your vibe.

Quick charge for a long drive

Charging is quick and painless, just plug into a 40 kW station and you’ll go from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes. While a full charge on a 6,6 kW station takes about 160 minutes, which gives you just enough time to catch up on emails, grab lunch, or plan your next adventure.

The JAECOO J7 SHS is not just the future of driving, it is the perfect partner for all your future adventures. The team at JAECOO Alberton recently launched this amazing new vehicle on their showroom floor and visitors were very impressed.