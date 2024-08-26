The future lies in your hands and in Advanta’s seeds

To a grain farmer, his crops are like his children: They need to be nurtured, loved and taken proper care of. That is why choosing a seed supplier can seem like a daunting task. Advanta Seeds are the frontrunners in this department and leaders in the area of climate-smart crops. But most importantly, they have a passion for it!

Advanta specialises in developing seeds that enhance crop resilience to climate challenges. They focus on innovation, natural solutions, and developing seeds that can withstand diseases, pests, herbicides, drought, and salinity. By doing so, they contribute to more robust yields and the well-being of farmers, particularly in tropical and subtropical areas.

Whether you farm with maize, wheat, forage sorghum, vegetables or sunflowers, Advanta Seeds have got you covered! With more than 900 hybrids in more than 40 different types of crops, this company is number one when it comes to all things crops.

Advanta Seeds form a part of the UPL Group. This group is one of the biggest providers of agricultural solutions worldwide.

Adapting to food insecurity and climate change is non-negotiable, and that is Advanta Seeds’ aim. This is why they always strive to develop new and innovative technology.

Advanta has over 60 years of experience in the field of plant genetics and research, and 1 200 employees in 25 countries. This is a testament to the quality of their products.

When developing the perfect seed, Advanta Seeds look at the following characteristics of a crop: phenology, maturity, adaptation, genetic potential, quality character and end use. All these combined lead to a strong, healthy and sustainable crop.

Where there is a crop, there is a weed

Weeds are killers of crops. Advanta Seeds aspire to complete weed control when it comes to their crops. Having weeds under control is important because it reduces the quantity of crops lost to weeds, and leads to an easier harvest with better uniformity.

Igrowth is unique Advanta Seeds technology to combat those pesky weeds in your sorghum, especially those that have become resistant to other herbicides.

Igrowth Advanta helps manage weeds by minimising water and nutrient consumption, preserving these resources for sorghum crops. It allows farmers to control weed growth without harming the growth of their crop plants, resulting in a more abundant and healthier yield.

Vision and mission

Like any company that aims for the stars, Advanta Seeds have goals in mind. These goals are formed around the main vision and mission of the company.

Vision: A single seed holds within itself the power to change the future of this planet. Our aim is to protect the circle of life that begins with a seed, and contribute to the greater good of the world while doing so.

Mission: With sustainable actions create seed technologies that fight climate change, add value to farmers’ lives and enhance nutrition for the world.

Sustainability is key

A good product means nothing if it is not sustainable. Advanta Seeds’ focus on sustainability is to develop and supply high yielding, nutritious and climate smart crops focusing on serving smallholder farmers while minimising their environmental impact.

In 2021, they were ranked as number four in Africa Access to Seeds Index, for contributing to the UN SDGs and food security.

