The eye of the SA electricity storm: Is renewable energy the answer?

South Africa’s electricity crisis is far from over. While planned outages and maintenance have temporarily replaced severe load-shedding, the underlying issues remain unresolved.

As we navigate this fleeting reprieve, the question looms: Is stable electricity supply within reach, or are we experiencing the calm before another storm?

For businesses, farms, and residential developments, the call for sustainable, uninterrupted, and cost-effective energy solutions has never been louder. Renewable energy might not only be the answer — it could be the only way forward.

Rising costs: The financial squeeze of grid dependency

Eskom’s escalating tariffs have been squeezing South Africans for years, especially farmers, businesses, and property developers. Since 2007, electricity costs have surged by 653%, compared to inflation’s 129% increase — a staggering four-fold rise over 14 years. These hikes, coupled with grid instability, have made traditional energy solutions increasingly flawed. (Moolman, 2022)

The financial burden does not end with rising tariffs. Load-shedding, a once persistent feature of South Africa’s energy landscape, has cost the economy billions if not trillions from 2007 to 2023.

For businesses in the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors, this is more than just a financial inconvenience — it is a direct threat to economic survival and growth. Every kilowatt-hour not supplied due to load shedding, load reduction, maintenance or breakdowns has a cost that negatively affects each business, underscoring the critical need for reliable, affordable energy solutions.

Considering the current state of Eskom’s debt and the fact that the country probably cannot afford for Eskom to fail, consumers can likely expect a continuance of much higher than inflation electricity price increases over the next several years.

Renewable energy offers a way out: By adopting solar power through financial models like Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), businesses can bypass hefty upfront costs while locking in lower annual tariff escalations of 6% to 10%. This not only ensures significant savings but also provides long-term reliability and financial predictability.

For South African businesses, solar power is not just an option — it is a lifeline to profitability and sustainability.

A flawed roadmap: Is the new electricity plan a dead end?

South Africa’s revised electricity strategy has drawn sharp criticism for its over-reliance on costly gas power and its neglect of scalable solar energy paired with battery storage. Analysts warn that the plan’s lack of transparency and flawed cost projections may deepen the country’s energy woes. (Conversation, 2024) (Lazard, 2023)

Renewable energy sidesteps these pitfalls by decentralizing energy production. For businesses and property developers, going solar not only reduces reliance on an inefficient grid but also protects economic growth from being stifled by inadequate policies.

The grid bottleneck: A waiting game businesses cannot afford

Grid constraints are a major hurdle, delaying industrial expansion, new developments, and renewable energy projects. Regulatory disputes between Eskom and NERSA further exacerbate these delays, undermining progress on wind and solar farms and eroding investor confidence. (Erasmus, 2024)

While waiting for government-driven solutions, businesses are left exposed to skyrocketing electricity costs. The alternative? Take charge of your energy future by implementing your own renewable system now.

Take control of your energy future

