Micasa Energy Solutions: Solar investment is more compelling than ever

573 words

South Africa enjoyed more than 300 days of uninterrupted electricity … and then darkness. The most recent loadshedding caught most people off guard. Most, because those with solar power were well prepared to keep their daily operations running.

The question now stands … how long will it be before we are interrupted again?

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said in a statement that the most recent power outage in February 2025 was due to multiple unit trips that were unconnected. He added that Eskom is preparing for winter with their summer maintenance strategy in full swing.

But areas like Sunninghill, Soweto, and Tswane have had up to nine-hour interruptions while Eskom completed maintenance in these areas.

Eskoms’ demand forecast shows that South Africans will need between 28 000 and 30 000 MW of electricity a day, while a quick view of Eskom’s most recent seven-day station build up shows that they can manage 28 000 MW. This means if the demand suddenly increases during the rain or cold they will have to dig into their reserves.

But capacity is not the only problem. With a 12,7% price increase approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA), users will have to dig deeper in their pockets to keep their lights on. This increase will be followed by a 5,36% increase in 2026 and a further 6,19% in 2027.

“This has widened the gap between Eskom’s electricity tariffs and inflation further – placing immense pressure on South African households,” reads a statement from Standard Bank.

Eskom initially asked for a 36% increase for direct customers and 44% for wholesale tariffs. Although this was not approved, the next three years will still see a 24% increase in electricity coming consumers’ way.

“What is important to bear in mind, is that Eskom customers are already paying almost 34% more for electricity than they were two years ago. These significant increases erode the positive effects of cooling inflation and recent interest rate cuts, as well as any near-term economic improvements, as they could once again drive up consumer inflation,” said Marc du Plessis, Executive Head of Standard Bank’s LookSee home efficiency platform.

Marc added; “This upward trend in electricity bills highlights the urgent need for more sustainable and affordable energy solutions to alleviate the financial burden on households.”

“Solar investment is more compelling than ever. Families must consider not only the immediate savings, but also how these systems can shield them from future increases.”

The right energy solution

Can significantly reduce your electricity costs

Gives you energy independence

Reduces your company carbon footprint

Increases your property value

Is low on maintenance costs

Micasa Energy Solutions

Micasa Energy Solutions have been in the renewable energy industry since 2012 and provide not only solar power and efficient water heating but a turnkey solution for your company, farm or development.

They assist with the design, implementation and maintenance of your energy solutions, taking care to adhere to all guidelines and standards.

Micasa Energy Solutions specialises in commercial and industrial, agricultural and development solar and water heating solutions.

If you want to beat the price hikes and save money in the long run while keeping your business operational, contact Micasa Energy Solutions today by visiting their website at www.micasa.co.za.

Sources:

https://www.standardbank.co.za/southafrica/news-and-media/newsroom/solar-is-becoming-a-necessity-to-avoid-long-term-strain#:~:text=NERSA%20announced%20a%2012.7%25%20tariff,pressure%20on%20South%20African%20households.

(https://www.eskom.co.za/following-the-recovery-of-the-generation-capacity-and-replenishment-of-emergency-reserves-loadshedding-will-be-suspended-at-500-am/)