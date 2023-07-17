Technews: The latest in agricultural technology from around the world

Every potato sprouts: New planter takes the risk out of potato planting

Ropa from Germany has developed a machine for manually planting pre-sprouted potatoes. The planter, named Gecko, gently plants potatoes without breaking the sprouts. It offers high efficiency and good working conditions for the personnel. The Gecko was developed in close cooperation with the company, Farmsupport.

After two years of field trials and use on farms, the desired advantages in yield and vegetation were achieved. The Gecko provides space for five pallets for efficient logistics of the planting material. Optional drawbar steering or tramline deactivation simplifies the driver’s work.

Two operators work on each planting row. They put the pre-sprouted potatoes lengthwise on the gentle and protective belts, which convey these without any further stress until the tubers are precisely deposited in the soil. This technology allows optimal planting of potatoes with up to 12 cm length at a driving speed of 3,5 km/h. The distance between plants can be variably adjusted in 16 stages.

Workers place the sprouting potatoes on a conveyor belt, from where they are gently placed in the plant rows and covered.

For road transportation, the Gecko planter folds up to a road width of 3 m.

The Gecko can be ordered for the 2024 planting season and will be displayed at the Agritechnica international trade fair in Hanover, Germany, this coming November.

See the Gecko in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0v0IQf6LY0

Technology and features:

Planting capacity: > 6 ha per 8-hour working day

Planting speed: 3,5 km/h

Drawbar steering

Mechanical drive

Tramline deactivation

Protective roof with lighting

5 spaces for pallets, 1 of which for empty boxes

4 rows with 75 cm row distance

Planting distance adjustable in 16 stages

Conveyor for boxes with box return function – easy loading and unloading

Electrical auto drive tractors are getting closer to real farming

Monarch Tractor, the Silicon Valley based manufacturer of the MK-V electric tractor, prepares for global growth by expanding their research and development team in Singapore. The company also expanded into Hyderabad, India, earlier this year.

Monarch Tractor will move to develop the next generation of data scientists, machine learning engineers and AI (artificial intelligence) practitioners by partnering with government agencies and academic institutions.

“After our early success in Singapore with the development of our ‘Monarch Auto Drive’ tractor operation, we are excited to continue to evolve our technology with the help of Singapore’s finest talent,” said Praveen Penmetsa, Co-Founder and CEO, Monarch Tractor. “In partnership with the Singapore government, Monarch Tractor is able to provide more job opportunities and also propel our mission for a greener future. More farmers, government bodies and consumers are looking for more viable options to sustain our planet.”

Building upon Singapore’s early success to develop the MK-V’s driverless capabilities, Monarch’s expansion and development of new talent will work to create automation capabilities that extend to full farm operations leading to the enablement of profitable and sustainable agricultural practices within the region and globally.

Moving to bring AI to farmers, Monarch has captured the attention of other sustainable-focused countries within APAC, including New Zealand, where Monarch delivered the first-ever electric tractor to a farm.

Electrical is not the only green way to go Rolls-Royce opens combustion engine plant

Rolls-Royce has opened a €30-m assembly plant for Mtu 2000 series engines. The company says that the investment highlights future prospects for internal combustion engines using alternative fuels.

Located in Kluftern on Lake Constance, Germany, the new production facility currently employs 110 people doing assembly and shipping.

“We are convinced that, in conjunction with sustainable fuels and new technologies, the internal combustion engine will play a central role in the future,” comments Dr Jörg Stratmann, CEO, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, who adds that it is the fuel that matters, not the engine.

Speaking at the official opening of the new plant, he confirmed that RollsRoyce is focusing on developing engines that can run on a wide range of sustainable fuels, and that the company has already launched hybrid systems.

He adds that this will enable the company to provide climate-friendly propulsion technologies in the future for a wide range of applications where complete electrification is not an optimal solution in the long-term. “Renewable diesel (HVO/hydrogenated vegetable oil) is an important step on the road to decarbonisation,” he said.

“We are doing everything we can to make the internal combustion engine climate-neutral with sustainable fuels and in combination with new technologies. But this can only be achieved if the political framework conditions are set so that alternative fuels can be successfully ramped up.”

LEMKEN: New camera improves weed detection

The automatic detection of weeds between certain crops has been a challenge, but there is hope. LEMKEN recently introduced the new IC-Light+ camera control, which also detects the near-infrared range, for its Steketee hoeing machines.

The new camera control makes detection easier in crops with a high proportion of blue in the leaves. This offers clear advantages in mechanical weed control, especially in the cultivation of onions, leeks, broccoli or red cabbage.

The internally developed standard ICLight camera system in LEMKEN Steketee hoeing machines captures the RGB colour range and reliably distinguishes between hues of green and red. Thanks to its selflearning mode, the system continuously develops as it is being used.

The new IC-Light+ camera now also captures hues of blue as well, allowing even very young plants or plants with a particularly fine structure to be better identified and shown. The camera easily handles even onions the size of a pin.

