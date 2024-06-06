TATA and John Deere makes an unbeatable team

Zwide Daka is the Sales Manager for John Deere Zambia. He explains that Tata offers the full solution to their farmers.

Their equipment ranges from mining and construction to agriculture. This includes everything from disc harrows to planters.

Caring for their farmers, they make sure to have many finance solutions available. Zwide says that they make sure to hold their clients hand and help them to grow their business.

For more information, call 096-386-8527 or send an e-mail to zwide.daka@international.com.