Tal-Tec celebrates 30 years at NAMPO 2024
Tal-Tec has been designing and building cost-effective livestock handling equipment for 50 years, to make the livestock farmer’s work easier.
Other useful livestock handling equipment from Tal-Tec:
- Kraal sides
- Clamps Feeders
- Loading ramps
- Bass boats
- Mobile units
- Scales
- Branding equipment
For more information and prices visit www.tal-tec.co.za or call Tal-Tec at (+27)12-250-2188 or WhatsApp (+27)66-299-7939 e-mail sales@taltec.co.za
