Tal-Tec celebrates 30 years at NAMPO 2024

Tal-Tec has been designing and building cost-effective livestock handling equipment for 50 years, to make the livestock farmer’s work easier.

Other useful livestock handling equipment from Tal-Tec:

  • Kraal sides
  • Clamps Feeders
  • Loading ramps
  • Bass boats
  • Mobile units
  • Scales
  • Branding equipment

For more information and prices visit www.tal-tec.co.za or call Tal-Tec at (+27)12-250-2188 or WhatsApp (+27)66-299-7939 e-mail sales@taltec.co.za

 

