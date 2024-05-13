VIDEO: Sustainable farming in Zambia | ADVANTA Seeds leading the way

ADVANTA seeds are at the forefront of technology ensuring a bright future for farmers across Africa.

Advanta Seeds is leading Sustainable Agriculture with climate-smart crops and recently had the opportunity to showcase their grain sorghum and sugargraze trails to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia at Mount Makulu, Chilanga. A successful day it was indeed! What an honour for the ProagriMedia team to be the official media partner of this incredible event, capturing all the highlights.

