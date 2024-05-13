Categories: Crop production, VideosPublished On: 13th May 2024

VIDEO: Sustainable farming in Zambia | ADVANTA Seeds leading the way

ADVANTA seeds are at the forefront of technology ensuring a bright future for farmers across Africa.

Advanta Seeds is leading Sustainable Agriculture with climate-smart crops and recently had the opportunity to showcase their grain sorghum and sugargraze trails to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia at Mount Makulu, Chilanga. A successful day it was indeed! What an honour for the ProagriMedia team to be the official media partner of this incredible event, capturing all the highlights.

Watch the video for more!

